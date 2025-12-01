Steelers Have No Choice But to Fire Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase is exhausted. So are their players.

For the first time in 19 years of coaching the Steelers, Mike Tomlin heard his name in the midst of chants from the fans. "Fire Tomlin" seemed to be on the horizon for weeks as the black and gold sunk from a hot start to a 6-6 second place standing in the AFC North. Against the Buffalo Bills, trailing in a game that was over before halftime, the chants reached the surface, leaving the team with nothing left to do but think. Really think.

"Fire Tomlin" chants weren't a display of frustration, it was a plea to Art Rooney II to listen. It was the fanbase reaching a point where they acknowledged that ownership is not listening to them, so it's time to make them listen - right in their home stadium.

Now, Rooney has a decision to make. A decision that only has one answer.

Steelers Must Fire Mike Tomlin

No harsh decisions should be made tomorrow. The Steelers shouldn't leave their head coach without a job during the season, and shouldn't give up on the season with five games left to be played. Things can turn around, and if they do, this whole conversation changes.

But if it doesn't turn around, and the Steelers do finish outside of the playoff picture and possibly with a losing record, it's time for change. Really time. Not fans asking for it or the media talking about it. It's time for the Steelers to make a decision many have waited a long time to be made.

The reason for it is not because Tomlin can't win a Super Bowl. Chances are that Tomlin goes to another team and finds success elsewhere. He'd be the biggest name on the market and could have a Mike Vrabel resurgence of his own with many franchise.

You fire him because the fans have had enough. Because if the Steelers keep him, they watch more fans leave before the game ends. More away fans filling seats at Acrisure Stadium. More fans turning off the tevelision and giving up before the season ever starts.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin warms up for a game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Fans don't chant for someone to be fired like they do for players to be benched. It takes a breaking point.

Steelers fans are there, which leaves Rooney with no choice. It's been eight years of fans asking to change something in order to become a Super Bowl contender again. There's been no signs of life that they're going to get closer than non-losing seasons and first-round exits.

Either Rooney chooses to see what the fans do or ignore it. But once the chants start, it's usually time to admit change is coming.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers