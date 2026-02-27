First-Round WR Wants to Play With Steelers' Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a major factor working in their advantage when it comes to one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While discussing quarterbacks he'd like to play with during his availability at the NFL Combine, USC's Makai Lemon listed Aaron Rodgers as one of the three options next to Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.

"Aaron Rodgers would be cool," Lemon said. "You know he's a GOAT, he a legend."

Lemon's Meeting with Steelers

Lemon also confirmed that he met formally with Pittsburgh and was asked about his experience talking with the team's new head coach, Mike McCarthy.

"Yea, it's a blessing," Lemon said. "I'm super grateful to be in that room. He's one of them greats, just to get anything from him, any advice or anything, it was cool."

Lemon also disclosed the nature of the questions that McCarthy and Pittsburgh hit him with.

"Just football-related questions," Lemon said. "Just trying to see who I am as a person."

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Could Lemon Fall to Steelers, Play with Rodgers?

Lemon is largely viewed as a top receiver prospect in this year's class alongside the likes of Ohio State's Carnell Tate and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson.

The 21-year-old posted 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 receptions for a Trojans offense this past season in which he was the top option in the passing game over another Ja'Kobi Lane, another name to watch next month for the Steelers.

Lemon is primarily a slot option, but he has all the traits necessary to be an explosive option from the inside right from the get-go.

He creates plenty of separation with superb route-running and footwork that is also aided by his quickness.

Lemon's body control stands out as a desirable trait of his as well, and you aren't going to see many drops from him on tape.

The issue for the Steelers, though, is that Lemon is projected to go within the first half of the first round and could fly off the board within the top 10 picks.

If Pittsburgh were to identify Lemon as its top target at receiver, it would likely have to hand over a haul in order to trade up to land him unless he unexpectedly falls down the board.

With a clear need at receiver, including from the slot, Lemon profiles as a perfect fit for the Steelers. Though it's still unknown if Rodgers will return to the team in 2026, it feels more likely than not that he'll be back with the black and gold, which could make the addition of Lemon all the more exciting for all parties involved.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers