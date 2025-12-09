Steelers Could Get Key Starter Back for Playoff Push

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know that earning their way to the postseason and possibly an AFC North division championship requires sacrifice. The organization has been paying that price all season long, being absolutely battered by injuries. The defensive side of the ball especially has battled through multiple injuries to key players.

As the Steelers prepare for their Week 15 opponent, the Miami Dolphins, there is optimism that they could receive some positive injury news. Head coach Mike Tomlin laid out a laundry list of injuries his players acquired against the Ravens, but he ended it with a glimmer of hope.

Injured safety Kyle Dugger could return to action after missing one game with a hand injury. During his weekly press conference, Tomlin stated that he has a strong chance to return and bolster the secondary.

"Kyle Dugger certainly's got a chance to come back from his hand injury," Tomlin told reporters.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kyle Dugger (29) intercepts the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Acrisure Stadium.

Dugger's Impact

The secondary is not in a strong place right now. The defense ranks 28th in the NFL in yards allowed per game and 19th in points allowed per game.

Their inability to stop the run is crushing them, but they are even worse in pass coverage. They've allowed 244 passing yards per contest, ranking 28th in the NFL.

Dugger's play, however, has been one of the few bright spots in the secondary. In just five games with the team, he's picked up 23 total tackles. He's been able to get downhill to help in the run game, and he's also able to keep up with tight ends in open space. In addition to his 23 tackles, he's defended four passes and an interception in coverage, demonstrating the difference between Dugger and the Steelers' backups, Jabrill Peppers and Chuck Clark.

Simply put, the Steelers need Dugger and his production back in the lineup to have a chance at taking on the red-hot Dolphins.

Extra Rest Crucial

Dugger's injury status was one of a few positive updates. Wide receiver DK Metcalf was hospitalized overnight after the win, but he's on track to play in Week 15. Rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon will re-join practice this week, taking a huge step in his recovery process.

Aside from that, the injury list doesn't end. Three players are in the concussion protocol. Three other defenders are set to be limited early in practice. Top special teams player and receiver Ben Skowronek is banged up as well.

The Steelers are hoping the extra rest allows the players on the fence to get close enough to 100% and in the lineup. They face a tough opponent, and they'll need all hands on deck to escape their Week 15 contest with a victory.

