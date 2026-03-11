Steelers Sign Former First-Round Safety Darnell Savage

With safety one of their top remaining needs, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally addressed the position in free agency.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers have signed Darnell Savage to a one-year deal.

Veteran safety Darnell Savage is signing a one-year deal with the Steelers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2026

Savage Jr. is a former first-round pick out of Maryland who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2023.

He appeared in 72 games, starting 69 of them, over that stretch while recording 302 total tackles with nine interceptions.

Savage went on to sign a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2024 campaign, though he was cut less than two seasons into it in September 2025.

The 28-year-old caught on with the Washington Commanders and played in eight games for the team before being granted his release in December.

The Buffalo Bills subsequently claimed Savage off waivers, and he appeared in two regular season contests as well as the team's divisional round playoff matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Savage's 266 defensive snaps in 2025 were a career-low, and it was the first time he wasn't a full-time starter, but he's an experienced veteran who could help make the Steelers make up for the potential losses of Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers and Chuck Clark, all of whom are free agents.