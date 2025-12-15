Steelers Could Lose Star RB After Last-Minute Illness

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added another name to their injury report just hours before kickoff with the Miami Dolphins. Ahead of their Week 15 Monday Night Football matchup, the Steelers added Jaylen Warren to their list of questionable players due to an illness.

The Steelers now head into the game with Derrick Harmon and Warren listed as questionable. Harmon is trying to return from a knee injury after missing the last two games. He was limited the final day of practice but did not pariticpant in the two days prior to that.

As for Warren, he popped up on Monday morning after being hit with an illness on game day. The Steelers will likely work with him throughout the day, providing treatment as they try to get Warren healthy enough to play.

The Steelers will announce their final list of inactives 90 minutes before kickoff.

The 27-year-old has been the team's lead rusher throughout the season, accumulating 652 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and 277 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.

Steelers Plan Without Warren

If Warren doesn't play against the Dolphins, the Steelers will turn to Kenneth Gainwell as their starter and Kaleb Johnson as their backup. Gainwell has been the team's No. 2 all season, but has played as a second starter option next to Warren. Both players seem to be equally involved in the game plan on a week-to-week basis.

Gainwell has totaled 371 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and 286 yards and two touchdowns as a receiving option.

As for Johnson, the Steelers are still slowly working him into the offense. The third-round pick struggled early in the year and was benched after a poor decision on a kick return. Since then, he's been working his way back into the mix, but as a No. 3 behind Warren and Gainwell.

The Iowa product has just 65 yards this season.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) stiff arms Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers could use all the help they can get against the Dolphins. With the Baltimore Ravens on their heels in the AFC North race, Pittsburgh is trying to move to 8-6 and keep their divisional lead strong with four games remaining in the regular season.

They now head into the game without their starting or backup left tackle and will hope that their No. 1 rusher isn't on that list as well. A decision they'll have to make in the coming hours.

