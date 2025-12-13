Steelers Rookie Yahya Black Has Injury Setback

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive lineman Yahya Black's practice participation took a step back as he deals with a shoulder injury ahead of the team's Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins.

After registering as a full participant in the Steelers' first practice session this week, Black was downgraded to a non-participant on today's injury report.

Game designations won't be released until the final injury report of the week comes out on Dec. 12, but Black's apparent regression in his recovery is worth noting given Pittsburgh's long list of injuries along the interior of its defensive line.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Black's Rookie Season

A fifth-round pick out of Iowa in the 2025 NFL Draft and one of three first-year Hawkeyes products on the Steelers' roster alongside third-round running back Kaleb Johnson and undrafted free agent safety Sebastian Castro, Black has stepped into a sizable role for Pittsburgh right off the bat.

The 23-year-old has appeared in all 13 of the Steelers' contests up to this point, playing 36 percent of the team's defensive snaps and 32 percent of their special teams snaps over that span.

Black, who garnered a career-high 76 total reps in Pittsburgh's Week 14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, has posted 23 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Per Pro Football Focus, he's also tallied six pressures as a pass rusher.

Steelers' Interior D-Line Injury Issues

Cameron Heyward, Derrick Harmon and Keeanu Benton are all battling through injuries in the lead-up to Pittsburgh's bout with Miami, leaving the defensive line in a state of flux for the time being.

Heyward (knee) was not listed on the first injury report of the week before not participating in practice today. Benton (ankle), meanwhile, was downgraded from a full to limited participant, and Harmon (knee) missed practice for a second-straight day after being inactive the past two weeks.

With the final practice of the week set to take place at Acrisure Stadium instead of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, the Steelers should gain a better understanding of where all four players stand in the cold weather conditions before making decisions on their respective statuses.

Esezi Otomewo, Logan Lee and Brodric Marton-Rhodes could all be in line for more snaps against the Dolphins if Pittsburgh does have any absences up front.

Otomewo has logged 56 defensive snaps over the team's last two games with Harmon on the mend while Martin had 10 in Week 13 vs. the Buffalo Bills and Lee played 14 in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens.

