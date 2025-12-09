Steelers Could Lose Star Weapon for Crucial Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without one of their biggest offensive names in Week 15 when they take on the Miami Dolphins. With numerous injuries pilling up during their win over the Baltimore Ravens, one name may be getting overlooked, but his impact has been significant.

Darnell Washington has become much more than a fan favorite this season for the Steelers. The 6-foot-7 tight end has taken over the NFL with his giagantic size and unique ability to catch, run and block.

But Pittsburgh may not have him during their pivotal game against the Dolphins. Washington suffered a concussion during the team's win over the Ravens, placing him in concussion protocol heading into the practice week. Even with the extra day of preparation, it could mean the tight end is not available in Week 15.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) runs after a catch as Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) defends during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers will hold three practices before releasing their final injury report for the week. Washington will need to clear concussion protocol before Monday, December 15 at 4 P.M. ET in order to play in the game.

Without Darnell Washington

If the Steelers don't have their star tight end on the field against the Dolphins, they could be in trouble for two reasons.

First, they lose a massive piece of their receiving game as Washington has become the team's top tight end target this season. Heading into Week 15, he's totaled 23 catches for 288 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers will also be suffering in the blocking game, though. Pittsburgh may also be without left tackle Andrus Peat, who also left with a concussion against the Ravens. If Peat is out, Pittsburgh will hope that Calvin Anderson returns from a knee injury. If he doesn't, practice squad tackle, Dylan Cook, will earn the start.

Washington is typically a piece of the puzzle during running downs as well, being able to help with both tackle positions as another big body for Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell to follow. Things will already be less than ideal without Peat, but not having Washington only makes the offensive line even more concerning for Week 15.

Steelers Playoff Hopes

The Steelers control their own destiny in the AFC North, holding a lead over the Ravens heading into Week 15. They'll need to remain on top throughout the remainder of the season and hope Baltimore slips throughout the final four games.

If both teams win out the final three games before their Week 18 matchup, or are within a game of each other heading into the matchup, there's potential for the final game of the regular season to determine the AFC North winner.

So, for the Steelers, winning now is important. Having Washington certainly helps that.

