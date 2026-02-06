Steelers Could Poach One of Best Defensive Coaches From Browns

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a hiring spree as they fill out their coaching staff under new head coach Mike McCarthy, so why not add one of the best coordinators in the NFL?

The Steelers have made over 20 hires since McCarthy was named the 17th head coach in franchise history. In that time, they've landed key roles, such as offensive and defensive coordinators, and filled each position-coach role.

The Steelers have also added a seemingly absurd number of assistants to the staff, part of an effort to expand the group under McCarthy. The organization might have a new defensive playcaller in Patrick Graham, but with the news that Jim Schwartz has officially resigned from the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers absolutely should find room to add one more defensive coach to the staff.

What Schwartz Would Bring to Steelers

The Steelers are desperately trying to revamp and improve this defense. Some roster moves are bound to happen between now and Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, but the organization still figures to have one of the most expensive defenses in the NFL. Despite that, they were one of the least impressive in 2025.

Schwartz has guided some incredible defenses, most recently in Cleveland. In three seasons as the DC for the Browns, the team finished in the top four in total defense.

Most recently, he coached a little-known player named Myles Garrett to his second Defensive Player of the Year Award. It's a fair assumption to make that he could have a similarly positive impact on the Steelers' elite edge rushing group.

Schwartz also brings an in-depth knowledge of one of the team's most ferocious rivals. That information and insight are key, and it could be what propels this defense back into an elite unit.

Aug 5, 2024; Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Could the Steelers Actually Bring Schwartz Aboard?

Getting Schwartz on the Steelers won't be as simple as interviewing and signing him to a deal. For Pittsburgh, or any other team that pursues the former defensive coordinator in Cleveland, they have to navigate the current contract Schwartz is still beholden to. Since he resigned from the position, he remains under contract with the Browns through the 2026 season.

Just as the Steelers find themselves in with former head coach Mike Tomlin, the Browns have the upper hand with Schwartz. A new team would need to acquire his contract, which would cost draft picks or some serious cash.

What's most likely, is Schwartz sits out for a season or the duration of his contract with Cleveland before taking a new position elsewhere.

