Steelers Perfect DC Candidate Just Emerged

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for the ideal staff to work with new head coach Mike McCarthy. They have already hired a new wide receivers coach, appointing Adam Henry to the role.

The Steelers are also set to interview Lunda Wells for their offensive coordinator position, and Patrick Graham and Jason Simmons for the defensive coordinator position. McCarthy is quickly building his staff as they look forward to free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

Graham and Simmons are strong candidates with previous ties to McCarthy and the organization. Either one is a viable candidate to be named the next defensive coordinator. If McCarthy is looking for another option, he might not find a better one than the most recent name to become available. Jim Schwartz was the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator over the past few years, but after being passed over for the head coaching job, he's departing the franchise. That means he could be become the next DC in Pittsburgh.

Why Schwartz Makes Sense

Things haven't gone well in Cleveland, but the defense is maybe the one thing that has. Since taking over the role in 2023, the Browns have consistently been amongst the best defenses in the NFL.

During this past season, they ranked fourth in total defense in the NFL. They allowed 283.6 yards per game, including just 167.2 yards per game in the air. They also sacked the quarterback a whopping 51 times, which ranked seventh.

The biggest piece of their defensive success is owed to generational superstar Myles Garrett. He broke the single-season sack record this past season, but it was a continuation of two previous seasons of excellence. In three seasons under Schwartz, Garrett has accumulated 51.0 total sacks.

For the Steelers, they may see that success Garrett and others had under Schwartz and envy it. After all, the organization had to face this sensational defense twice a year.

The Steelers also have some star players in need of a renaissance. T.J. Watt had an up-and-down year due to injury, and skepticism surrounding his ability to remain elite is growing. Similar claims can be made about veterans like Jalen Ramsey and Cam Heyward. Schwartz has demonstrated his success with less to work with, and he could bring that physicality and tenacious defense to Pittsburgh.

Aug 5, 2024; Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz during a press conference at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Schwartz's Connection to McCarthy

One thing going against a potential Schwartz hiring is that he has no connection to Mike McCarthy. The two have never worked on the same NFL staff, and their only interactions against one another came in competition.

The way things are going so far under McCarthy, it seems that the coaching staff will be comprised of people already familiar with the new head coach. The first three coordinators all have ties to McCarthy, and the other names linked to him share that in common.

That make disqualify Schwartz from the competition, but it shouldn't. The Steelers have gotten an up-close view of Schwartz's work over the past few seasons, and it should be clear that he's the best defensive coordinator candidate available.

