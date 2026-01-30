Steelers' Mike McCarthy Shares Phone Call With Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- Tradition and culture are two of the most common phrases associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The organization does things in its own unique way, and always has since the team's inception in 1933.

That tradition continued with the passing of the torch from one head coach of the Steelers to the next. Since 1969, the organization has had just four head coaches. Chuck Noll was hired that year and coached for over two decades before Bill Cowher succeeded him, followed by Mike Tomlin's 19-season run as head coach.

Now, Mike McCarthy is the man in charge. After his introductory press conference, the Steelers are off and running with McCarthy as the head coach. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, he shared how Tomlin welcomed him to the franchise shortly after being hired.

"It’s funny, because I was talking to Mike Tomlin on the phone the other day, and he operated out of a different office," he said. "And I think the furniture, it’s still there from Bill Cowher. So us three had a laugh about the furniture. So I’m getting new furniture, so that’s a good gig."

McCarthy Honors the Past

Not only has Tomlin provided a smooth welcome for McCarthy, the new head coach has returned the favor. Since his hiring, McCarthy has been ecstatic to join the organizatio. When he offered his first remarks as Steelers head coach, he made sure to thank both Tomlin and Cowher for their impact on the franchise. He mentioned the big shoes he needed to fill and the legacies they left as he takes over.

"They represented this organization with such class," he said. "And I’m honored – honored – to follow them. They left the proverbial cupboard full."

What's Next Under McCarthy?

Honoring the tradition of the Steelers is great. It shows how much passion McCarthy has for the organization and the city, and that passion will be focused into his stint as head coach.

But the main reason they brought him in was not because of his ties to Pittsburgh. No, the reason he was brought in was to resurrect the Steelers' offense. He's brought in a group of new position coaches already in Ramon Chinyoung (running backs coach), Adam Henry (wide receivers coach), and James Campen (offensive line coach). He's also interviewing two strong candidates in Lunda Wells and Scott Tolzien for the offensive coordinator position.

After the staff is in place, the roster turnover must commence. It will be a huge offseason for McCarthy and the Steelers, as they try to get back on track in 2026.

