Steelers Set to Hire Patrick Graham as Defensive Coordinator

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired the first member of head coach Mike McCarthy's staff. According to team sources, the Steelers are set to hire Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator, replacing Teryl Austin, whose contract expired after the 2025 season.

Graham, 47, comes to Pittsburgh from Las Vegas, where he was the Raiders' defensive coordinator since 2022. The longtime NFL defensive coach will make a lateral move, taking the same position in Pittsburgh to join McCarthy and a brand new staff in 2026.

Steelers Team President Art Rooney II hinted that McCarthy would be searching for coaches signed with other teams, which would require more time to assemble a staff. Graham is free to sign with the Steelers; however, others may not be.

"He's in the process right now of trying to hire a staff," Rooney told Steelers.com's Bob Labriola. "It's not an easy task, because some of the people he'd like to hire are under contract to other teams, and so we've got to get permission to talk to them. But just in general, the people he had targeted for key positions – offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and those kinds of things – we were very comfortable with the discussion around that."

Graham's Resume

Graham started his coaching career at Wagner University as a grad assistant in 2002. He spent time at the college level with Richmond as a defensive line coach in 2004 and a tight ends coach from 2005 to 2006. He was with Notre Dame (2007-2008) as a grad assistant and then Toledo (2009) as a defensive line coach.

In 2009, Graham started his NFL coaching career with the New England Patriots as a coaching assistant. He then moved into a defensive assistant (2010), linebackers coach (2011), defensive line coach (2012-2013) and back to linebackers coach (2014-2015). He joined the New York Giants from 2016 to 2017 as a defensive line coach and the Green Bay Packers in 2018 as a linebackers coach and run game coordinator.

In 2019, he landed his first defensive coordinator job with the Miami Dolphins. In 2020, he became the Giants' DC and assistant head coach.

In 2022, he joined the Raiders.

Steelers Defensive Highlights

The Steelers' defense struggled through parts of last season but ended the year strong. They return names like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Jalen Ramsey. They also have up-and-coming stars such as Joey Porter Jr, Nick Herbig, Payton Wilson, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon and others, whom Graham will now look to help grow into the next great generation of Steelers defensive football.

The Steelers have the pieces in place to be one of the best all-around defenses in the NFL, and expect that to be the standard year after year.

Graham becomes the newest leader to work with the group and a new voice in charge for the first time in many years, with Mike Tomlin being the commander in chief of the group during his time as head coach.

