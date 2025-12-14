Steelers Could Get T.J. Watt Back Sooner Than Expected

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers turned their focus to a scary situation during their week after star edge rusher T.J. Watt was hospitalized and underwent lung surgery following a partially collapsed lung.

Watt underwent surgery after a dry needling session at the Steelera facility resulted in a collapsed lung. He spent three days in a hospital before being released and was ruled out for the Steelers' Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins.

"Yesterday TJ had successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility," Watt's brother, J.J., revealed on X. "Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today."

Watt's timeline for return is still up in the air, but the star is expected to return this season. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team could have him back as early as next week, when they take on the Detroit Lions.

"The Steelers meanwhile will not have their star pass rushers, T.J. Watt, who is out for the game after being hospitalized last week and undergoing a procedure to fix a small hole in his lung. The turnaround was just too quick for Watt to play this week," Pelissero said on NFL GameDay Morning. "He needed to rest but the Steelers are hopeful that Watt potentially could miss only one game. He could be back next Sunday against the Lions."

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Morning with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: Inside Philip Rivers' comeback, as he grabbed cleats out of the trophy case; The latest on De'Von Achane and #Steelers edge TJ Watt's lung; #Eagles star Lane Johnson is returning sooner, rather than later. pic.twitter.com/da63rs7i3M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2025

Steelers Without Watt

The Steelers, historically, aren't good without Watt. In games their star edge rusher has missed, they are 1-11 all time. This season, they have more reinforcements than ever with Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig starting and Jack Sawyer coming off the bench, but it doesn't mean they won't be missing their best player.

With a slight lead in the AFC North, Pittsburgh needs Watt back on the field to finalize their playoff push. Detroit is going to be maybe their most challenging opponent in their final four games, so, having Watt back could be the boost they need.

The Steelers close the season with a game against the Dolphins, Lions and then the Cleveland Browns, before hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. If they win out, they will claim the AFC North crown. If not, they will need to out-pace the Ravens and then beat them in Week 18 to win the division and host a playoff game.

