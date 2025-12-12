Steelers Playoff Hopes Are in Trouble Without T.J. Watt

After being hospitalized due to lung discomfort earlier this week that reportedly stemmed from treatment he received at the team's facility, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is expected to be inactive against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Watt was set to undergo additional testing, and his long-term status isn't known at this point in time.

Pittsburgh, who moved into sole possession of the AFC North with a victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week, can't afford to slip up in primetime at Acrisure Stadium against a Dolphins team that's among the hottest in the league and is on a four-game winning streak.

The Steelers have had little to no success without Watt on the field throughout his nine-year NFL career, going 1-10 when he's off the field and 86-46-2 when he plays, but they must buck that trend vs. Miami this week.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Watt's Prior Absences

T.J. Watt's lengthiest absence came during the 2022 campaign, as he missed seven games after tearing his pectoral muscle in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals while also undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during that span.

While he was on the mend, Pittsburgh compiled a 1-6 record. After Watt returned, the Steelers went 7-2 and just narrowly missed out on a playoff spot.

The franchise did not win any of the other four contests Watt has missed during his time in the league up to this point, which is a bit harrowing considering their margin for error is rather small over the final four weeks of the season.

How Pittsburgh Must Adjust Without Watt

Assuming Watt doesn't suit up against the Dolphins, which is in the best interest of both him and the team from a long-term standpoint for his health both on and off the field, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig will have to step up and pressure Tua Tagovailoa consistently.

Both Highsmith and Herbig have been productive this season, each logging 6.5 sacks with 25 and 41 pressures, respectively.

Though Watt has been the best amongst the Steelers' edge rusher trio this year as expected with seven quarterback takedowns and 43 pressures, the drop off shouldn't be too drastic with his snaps primarily being doled out to Highsmith and Herbig.

Jack Sawyer's role is in line to increase as well. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Ohio State has played just 11 defensive snaps over the past two weeks while serving as a core special teamer, but with 10 pressures on the year and his proven ability to defend the run, he could represent the difference between a win and a loss for Pittsburgh.

