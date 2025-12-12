Steelers Get Great News on T.J. Watt's Return Timeline

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a scary situation surrounding their superstar edge rusher, T.J. Watt. The former Defensive Player of the Year has been released from the hospital after undergoing surgery on his lung, but is now expected to make a full recovery.

According to J.J. Watt, T.J. was taken to the hospital after a dry needling session resulted in a collapsed lung. He was treated for three days, undergoing tests and eventually surgery to repair the lung, and has since been released.

"Yesterday TJ had successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility," Watt wrote on X.



"Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today."

Yesterday TJ had successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility.



Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today.



He and his… — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 12, 2025

The entire situation had fans wondering when Watt would be able to return to the field, or if he'd be able to at any point this season. Well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the superstar pass-rusher is expected to make a full recovery, and will play again this season.

"Sometimes this heals on its own," Rapoport said on the collapse in his lung, resulting from a dry needling session. "This didn't, so surgery was necessary. A scary 24 hours. But full recovery expected."

#Steelers star TJ Watt is expected to play again this season following surgery on his partially collapsed lung after a dry needling treatment, sources say.



Sometimes this heals on its own. This didn't, so surgery was necessary. A scary 24 hours. But full recovery expected. pic.twitter.com/QY15gzmJIk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2025

Watt is not expected to play in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins, but could return after for the team's playoff push.

The Steelers will hope Watt makes a quick and smooth recovery as they try to win the AFC North. The team controls their own destiny, being in a position where they can win their final four games and claim the division. They could also find themselves with some losses and still win the North.

Without Watt, the Steelers are 1-10 all time.

Who Plays Instead of Watt

If Watt is going to miss extended time, the Steelers will turn to Nick Herbig to start opposite of Alex Highsmith. Jack Sawyer will come off the bench as the team's primary backup and DeMarvin Leal will likely be the fourth option, being called up from the practice squad.

Watt has tallied seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, seven pass deflections and an interception this season.

The Steelers' final stretch of the regular season includes a Week 15 matchup against the Dolphins, then traveling to Detroit to play the Lions, Cleveland to face the Browns and then heading back home to host the Ravens in Week 18.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers