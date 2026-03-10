Steelers Asking Price for Patrick Queen Revealed

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are involved, to some degree, in trade talks for inside linebacker Patrick Queen. While no deal has been done, it seems apparent that the team is open to moving on from their starter, who could be headed to an NFC East team soon.

According to the Star Telegram's Nick Harris, both the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are shopping for inside linebackers and have had conversations with Pittsburgh about Queen. It's unknown who the favorit is at this point, but what he did reveal is what the Steelers are looking for in return for their two-time Pro Bowler.

"Sounds like Pittsburgh is hunting down a mid-round pick. I personally think the best they can get is a fifth-rounder which would work in Dallas’ favor (can’t really give up a 4 or better). We’ll keep a pulse on it. Nothing imminent, but worth monitoring at this point," Harris writes.

Cowboys have been largely wiped out at LB. Been a tough day there in Dallas, no other way to put it.



I’m keeping an eye on Patrick Queen at the moment. A handful of teams have called Pittsburgh about a trade here (including the Eagles). Dallas has kept a hand in that mix for… — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) March 10, 2026

The Steelers re-signed Cole Holcomb to a two-year deal and spent time at the 2026 NFL Combine speaking with inside linebackers who will likely go in the first two to three rounds of the NFL Draft.

At the time, general manager Omar Khan shut down talks about Queen leaving and made it sound like the team was open to an extension instead.

"Yeah, PQ has been good for us. You know, I think he likes being here. We like having him be a part of the team. And you know, part of the process is going to be for him to get to know us,us to get to know him, but I'm excited about having him around," Khan said when asked if Queen was a candidate to be extended.

It looks like things have since changed.

Queen is on the final year of his three-year contract with the Steelers and has been a bit underwhelming since joining the team. While he's been able to start all 17 games in both seasons, he's never hit the elite level of play that he was able to in Baltimore as a Second-Team All-Pro.

Now, set to make $17 million in 2026, it appears that the Steelers are open to moving on from him. It would save them money in cap space, where they could look to go land a top linebacker on the market like Leo Chenal or Kaden Elliss, or they can use it elsewhere and attack the position in the Draft.

Either way, it's a situation that seems fluid and worth monitoring. As the Steelers' next big move may be another trade.

