Steelers' Darnell Washington Issues Warning to Defenders

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wish they had tight end Darnell Washington in the lineup for their upcoming postseason contest. Facing a stout Houston Texans defense, the Steelers would greatly benefit from the playmaking talent of their breakout pass-catcher.

Instead, the Steelers have to wait for Washington's return next season. Following an arm fracture, the 24-year-old required surgery to correct the issue.

Without their 6'7", over 300-pound weapon on offense, the Steelers will have to find alternative threats in space. The problem is that no one can move through the open field with the power and speed of Washington, and he recently opened up on what he sees on the field in a recent interview.

Eyes Light Up

While appearing on the Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football? With Jordan Schultz, Washington was asked what it's like to have the ball in his hands in open space. The breakout star described the joy and excitement he feels when he sees a one-on-one matchup after getting the ball.

"Oh my god, my eyes light up. Like 1-on-1? No linebacker coming from the inside? No help," he said. "It is only two options, over the top or I'm lowering. I'm finna drop the helmet, drop the shoulder and just you know."

That's been Washington's specialty in 2025. Before his injury, he hauled in 31 receptions for 364 yards and a touchdown. Even more impressive was his ability to pick up yards after the catch. According to Pro Football Reference, he accumulated 229 yards after the catch.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A Piece of Friendly Advice

While not many have had success against Washington, the game-breaking tight end is a generous spirit. Speaking more about what makes him so hard to bring down, he even offered some helpful advice for defensive backs.

"I love seeing these DBs, they be all breaking down (their feet). I'm like, there's no reason to break down when I'm coming towards you. You better hit it with all your might, 300 straight towards you. Don't slow down."

The rest of the NFL should listen closely to Washington's words. There is no easy way to bring down this mammoth human, but there are ways that could help. Using speed is the best and most likely option to bring him down. Aside from injuries keeping him sidelined, teams haven't found a way to figure out the Steelers' new breakout tight end.

