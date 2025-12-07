Steelers' Darnell Washington Leaves Game With Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most fearsome players in the entire NFL. Tight end Darnell Washington is an absolute freak of nature, standing 6'7" and recently revealing that he is over 300 pounds. The 24-year-old pass-catcher and run-blocker has become a crucial piece of the offense and the team's breakout star.

As the Steelers battled the Baltimore Ravens in a huge AFC North matchup, they were forced to figure out their offense without their breakout tight end. During a second quarter drive, quarterback Aaron Rodgers dumped a pass off to Washington in the flat. Washington ran up field, nearly earning a first down as the team needed 15 yards.

It took two Ravens defenders to bring the hulking player down to the ground, but the tackle seemed to shake up Washington. The Ravens defenders hit Washington up high and down low simultaneously, and he fell hard to the ground. Washington's head appeared to make contact with the turf as he went down, and he was unable to brace his fall very much. Immediately after the play, he looked dazed and was tended to by medical personnel. He was assisted into the medical blue tent, and then the team's locker room after several minutes.

#Steelers TE Darnell Washington is being evaluated for a possible concussion. His return is questionable. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 7, 2025

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) attempts to jump over Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Impact of Washington's Injury

Withoiut Washington, the Steelers' offense takes a huge hit. Washington has become a trusted safety blanket for Rodgers. In 13 games, he's hauled in 22 receptions for 276 yards and recorded one touchdown.

The Steelers have depth behind Washington, thankfully, but it's a question of if they are utilized as much as Washington has been. Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Conner Heyward give them three other tight end options, but none provide the same skillset and physical intimidation that Washington does. The team's run-blocking has excelled when Washington is on the field. As determined as the other three tight ends are, they can't make up for the blocking skills the injured tight end brings every week.

What the trio can do, however, is help in the passing game. All three have steady hands and have the route-running abilities to get open. The Steelers will need one of them to step up and help provide a secondary passing option for Rodgers.

AFC North Up for Grabs

The injury comes at a terrible time for the Steelers. With the AFC North up for grabs, the Steelers and Ravens are playing for their postseason lives already in Week 14. The winner of this contest takes a decisive lead on top of the division, and now the Steelers have to find a way to make up for Washington's absence on offense.

