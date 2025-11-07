Steelers Get Good News on Darnell Washington Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers have remained relatively healthy on offense this season, especially when compared to the injuries they've faced defensively.
Tight end Darnell Washington, however, was listed as a non-participant on the first injury report of the week, leading into their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a foot injury that hadn't previously been an issue.
He returned to practice the following day as a full participant.
Washington has increasingly become an integral part of Pittsburgh's offensive formula, making the news of his injury a bit alarming. The good news, though, is that the 2023 third-round pick has returned to practice in a limited capacity and is trending in the right direction before the team's primetime bout vs. Los Angeles.
Washington's Prior Injuries
Washington had stayed off the injury report this season prior to this week, and he's overall carried a clean bill of health in his three years as a professional.
He battled through knee injuries early in each of the past two campaigns, but he's ultimately appeared in all 42 of the Steelers' regular season games since being drafted.
The 24-year-old did, however, suffer ankle and foot injuries during his time in college at the University of Georgia, and there was reportedly some concern about his knee, which may have led to him sliding down the draft board.
Given how consistently Washington's been available in the NFL, those concerns have been completely unfounded.
Washington's Importance to Steelers
Over the first three weeks of the season, Washington played 69 offensive snaps while newcomer Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth logged a total of 117 and 97, respectively.
The Steelers began using their jumbo package more often during their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, though, which meant Washington saw the field more often as an extra blocker who could also be deployed as a threat in the passing game.
Since then, Washington has received 201 reps on offense while Smith and Freiermuth's workload in that regard has dropped to 157 and 129 snaps, respectively.
Washington's status as an elite blocking tight end is the primary reason he continues to see the field at a prodigious rate, but he's also growing into more of a receiving threat as well.
He won't beat anyone with his speed, but Washington logged four receptions for 43 yards on six targets in a 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts last week and has a total of 127 yards to go with a touchdown since Week 4.
Washington is quickly growing into a complete package at tight end, so the hope is that he'll be ready to go vs. Los Angeles.
