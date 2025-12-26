Former Steelers QB Makes Appearance During Snoop Dogg Halftime Show
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin 'Duck' Hodges isn't in the NFL anymore, but he's seeing plenty of the spotlight.
The former starter for the black and gold was most recently spotted during Snoop Dogg's halftime performance during the Minnesota Vikings versus Detroit Lions game, joining his fiance, Lainey Wilson, during the show.
Wilson was introduced by Snoop Dogg during the performance, signing 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town,' while riding in a white sleigh. Sitting next to her, wearing a black cowboy hat and a Santa Claus outfit was no other than Hodges. During the performance, as the sleigh was being pulled across the field, he gave a wave to the crowd.
Hodges and Wilson's Relationship
Hodges and Wilson have been engaged for some time after starting to date during Hodges' run with the Steelers.
In an interview with People in 2023, Wilson opened up about the couple's early dating and how things started.
"We went to this old place called Silverados, and it had free beer and wine from 5 to 10 p.m.," Wilson said. “I was like, ‘This boy likes to ball on a budget too. This is gonna work out.’"
Since then, they've made several appearances together and announced their engagement in in February of 2025. According to another People's interview, the two are in "no rush" to get married but still plan to make it happen at some point.
Hodges Time With the Steelers
Hodges took over Steelers Nation in 2019 when he replaced Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback. Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury early in the season, leaving Rudolph as the starter.
After a devastating concussion to Rudolph, Hodges made his appearance in the NFL and ended up starting six games and playing in eight. By the end of the season, he and Rudolph where flip flopping the starting role, but Hodges finished the season on the field.
He finished his season with 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions, going 3-3 as a starter.
After his time in Pittsburgh, Hodges spent time with the Los Angeles Rams. After a short stint in LA, he decided to retire, focusing on life outside of the NFL, and beginning his life with Wilson.
The couple continues to take over the internet when seen together, and Hodges' appearance during the halftime show on Christmas was just another example of the love fans still have for "Duck," despite his short run in the league.
