Lainey Wilson Gives Former Steelers QB Shout Out at CMAs
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges became a cult sensation during a brief run with the team. With the organization depleted at quarterback, the Samford Bulldogs legend stepped up. Providing injury relief for Mason Rudolph, Hodges led the team to a few memorable comeback wins during the 2019 campaign.
He's forever tied to the Steelers organization, but the 29-year-old is expected to be tied down in a different way soon. Hodges' partner is country music star Lainey Wilson. The musician hosted and won big at the 2025 CMAs, taking home three awards. As Wilson accepted the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award, she gave a hilarious shoutout to Duck and let it be known that the recently engaged pair are going to tie the knot next year.
"And Duck," she said during her speech. "We getting married next year, c’mon now."
Happily Ever After
The couple were engaged in February of this year, according to an Instagram post from Wilson. Now that Wilson has given Hodges the new plan, the couple will probably get to work quickly on finalizing their wedding plans.
The Legend of Duck Hodges
That 2019 season was something special for Duck and Steelers Nation. In his debut game, coming on in relief of Rudolph, he completed seven of nine passes for 68 yards as the Steelers fell in overtime. It was a loss, but the legend was beginning to take shape.
In his first start for the Steelers, Hodges was strong. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 132 yards and a passing touchdown.
It was another relief appearance that the real legend of Duck Hodges was born. Once again, an injured Rudolph left the game and the Steelers turned to Hodges. He wasn't his best, completing just five of 11 passes, but when he converted he made it count. He completed a 79-yard bomb to wide receiver James Washington to help lead a 16-10 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The hot stretch quickly faded, as all passing fads do, but the memory lives on. Fans of the Steelers still have a fondness for Hodges and all that he did for the team six years later. That fondness won't fade anytime soon either, but it seems that the legend of Duck Hodges is transitioning from on the field to off the field as he takes the next step in his relationship.
