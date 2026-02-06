Police Investigating Steelers' DK Metcalf's Altercation With Lions Fan

DK Metcalf's altercation with a fan, Ryan Kennedy, during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field remains an ongoing matter a month-and-a-half after it occurred.

As reported by the Detroit Free Press' Christian Romo, Detroit police have been "investigating" the incident and put in a warrant request late last month. None of the involved parties have been charged as of yet, and it's also not known who the request is for.

"The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office also confirmed to the Free Press that Detroit police submitted a warrant request on Jan. 21 that is currently being reviewed," Romo wrote. "Neither department revealed who the warrant request was for, while the prosecutor says that no one has been charged in relation to the incident."

Kennedy's lawyer, Jon Marko, referred to the police investigation during his opening statement in a press conference on Feb. 4.

"[Detroit police] are not investigating the circumstances as an assault on [Metcalf]. They're not investigating a hate crime or the use of hateful language, to my knowledge, at least against Mr. Metcalf. [Kennedy] is the victim here," Marko said, per Romo.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) runs against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What Transpired and Metcalf's Subsequent Suspension

During the second quarter of Pittsburgh's bout with Detroit, Metcalf made his way to the area below the stands behind the Steelers' bench and grabbed a hold of Kennedy, before walking back to the sideline.

Metcalf remained in the game before later being handed a two-game suspension by the NFL. He appealed that decision, though the league denied it, keeping him out for the final two weeks of the regular season.

The 28-year-old returned for the Steelers' Wild Card round playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

Kennedy's Lawsuit

On Feb. 3, Kennedy filed an $100 million lawsuit against Metcalf, the Steelers, Ford Field and several other parties in the Wayne County Circuit Court.

"Ryan Kennedy, a longtime Lions season-ticket holder and mortgage company CEO, filed the suit in Wayne County Circuit Court after he was publicly labeled a racist following the assault," the Detroit Metro Times' Steve Neavling wrote. "Metcalf claimed Kennedy called him the N-word, according to the suit.

"He sued Metcalf, the Steelers, former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Shay Shay Media LLC, All Time Sports LLC (which does business as The Volume), and Ford Field Management LLC."

The lawsuit is centered around, "statements made by Johnson during a Dec. 22 episode of the 'Nightcap' podcast, which is co-hosted by Shannon Sharpe and produced and distributed by Shay Shay Media and The Volume. In the broadcast, Johnson claimed that Kennedy used racial and misogynistic slurs and said he 'heard it directly from DK,' according to the complaint," as noted by Neavling.

