Steelers Get Different Kind of Sign From Aaron Rodgers, Will Howard

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on an answer from Aaron Rodgers. They don't know if the 42-year-old quarterback is ready to play again, but if he is, his expected landing spot is Pittsburgh.

For the Steelers and thier fanbase, the hope is that Rodgers returns for one more season. This allows them to stay competitive and try and put together a Super Bowl run, while also giving their young quarterback, Will Howard, another year to learn behind a future Hall of Famer.

For the time being, it's a waiting game, but there are signs in the meantime. The most recent sign that brought smiles to Pittsburgh's faces was Rodgers and Howard attending a flag football charity event together over the weekend.

Aaron Rodgers and Will Howard together on this Saturday at a rx3foundation charity event, per IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/VBI7Gd9VgB — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 22, 2026

The event was for Rx3foundation and held in Mission Viejo, California. Rodgers serves as a co-founder and general partner of RX3, according to their website.

The foundation is "powered by changemakers, passionate about maximizing the reach and influence of our notable network to inspire collective giving, build purposeful connections, and drive lasting change," their website reads.

A Sign of Things to Come?

Maybe Rodgers and Howard together doesn't show that Rodgers is flying back to Pittsburgh with his former teammate to sign a contract. It does show how close the two have gotten, though, which is great for Howard and his future in the NFL.

Rodgers put a lot of time and effort into helping Howard grow last season and continues to show that connection with moments like the flag football charity event.

You can also see in the clip that Howard gives the refs a hard time about a catch a long the sideline, showing the fun nature and friendship the two have formed in just a year working together.

Steelers Backup Plan

Even if Rodgers does not return to the NFL, the Steelers will hope he continues to be a mentor for Howard. Right now, the former Ohio State National Champion and second-year passer is their backup plan for Rodgers, and the team would view him as thier top option to start if Rodgers decides to retire.

Mason Rudolph is also on the roster, but the Steelers have raved about their hope for Howard and how they view him as a real option behind Rodgers for now and the future.

Only time will tell if the Steelers will get their MVP quarterback back in 2026. In the meantime, they'll take knowing he and Howard are still close.

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