Steelers May Be Signaling Aaron Rodgers Signing Elsewhere

The Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to place the right-of-first-refusal tender on Aaron Rodgers was both unexpected and a rarity across the NFL.

Though restricted free agents are tendered quite often, the opposite is true with unrestricted free agents, which makes the Steelers' decision to do so with Rodgers intriguing.

In a sense, it's always appeared like the two parties were ticketed to reunite with one another this offseason. The main question was always when that would happen, and that hasn't changed in the aftermath of Pittsburgh placing the tender on Rodgers.

Though it was likely more of a procedural move by the team aimed at netting them a compensatory pick if he ends up elsewhere, perhaps it's possible that Rodgers is open to considering other opportunities around the league and the Steelers are protecting themselves against losing out on him.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Could Rodgers Actually Spurn Steelers?

At this point in time, there have been no credible reports linking Rodgers to any other teams besides the Steelers.

Last offseason, the likes of the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings were lurking as potential destinations for Rodgers, but it became clear rather quickly that he was always going to end up in Pittsburgh despite his time as a free agent dragging out until early June ahead of mandatory minicamp.

It's been more of the same this time around as well, with it appearing like it's the Steelers or bust for Rodgers, with retirement being on the table.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio insinuated that the four-time MVP might not be thrilled by the organization openly discussing his timeline and situation, though, and having the tender placed on him may not be met with warm feelings either.

If Rodgers is truly receptive to joining a different team in 2026, however, it's hard to pinpoint a potential landing spot for him.

Even though they just selected Carson Beck in the third round, would Rodgers ever consider signing with a rebuilding team like the Arizona Cardinals if they can't sort out Jacoby Brissett's contractual dispute?

On the surface, that's perhaps the only other situation in the league outside of Pittsburgh that Rodgers could step into and have a real shot of starting in at this juncture, but Arizona might not have any interest in adding him to its roster.

Furthermore, because the Steelers are the only organization Rodgers can sign with once training camp begins in late July, he can't fill another vacancy that's created by an injury either during camp or the preseason.

If Rodgers finds another suitable situation before that cutoff point and makes it clear to Pittsburgh that he had no interest in playing for the team, however, it might not match whatever offer he receives as a means of avoiding an uncomfortable situation that he has no interest in being a part of.

In that scenario, the Steelers would likely move forward with Will Howard, Mason Rudolph and third-round pick Drew Allar as their quarterback room without adding another player who could come in and compete for the starting job.

We are a long ways away from that development, and the overwhelmingly likely outcome remains that Rodgers will play for the Steelers this upcoming year, but the tender may open up some new possibilities in this saga.

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