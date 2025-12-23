Steelers' DK Metcalf Facing Legal Ramifications After Fan Altercation

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf appears to be facing legal ramification after an incident during their game with the Detroit Lions and a fan.

Metcalf had an altercation with a Lions fan during the game, resulting in Metcalf grabbing the fan's shirt and then throwing him back. The NFL has since suspended Metcalf for two games to end the regular season, and Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin has announced that there may be a legal battle coming for the wide receiver.

"He did explain to me why he did what he did," Tomlin said. "I certainly don't condone the behavior, but I support DK. I really don't have a lot to add other than what I just told you. I think he has a hearing this afternoon, an appeals hearing, and I certainly don't want to weigh in prior to that. I have heard more recently that there might be legal ramifications, but I'd better be careful of what I say and how I say it."

When asked if he can disclose whether the legal action will come toward Metcalf or toward the fan, Tomlin said he cannot answer.

Stories From Two Sides

After the game, former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson revealed that Metcalf told him the fan, Ryan Kennedy, used a racial slur toward him and then made a comment about Metcalf's mother.

"He called him a racial slur," Johnson said on the Nightcap Podcast."He called him the N-word and called his mom a ****. And I think with those words being exchanged and the fans saying that, I think that's where the action occurred, where I think he threw a punch. I'm not sure if he connected or whatever. But he did call him the n-word, and he called his mama, I guess, the c-word."

DK Metcalf appears to have an altercation with a Detroit fan pic.twitter.com/a478Zjg3tR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 21, 2025

Kennedy's attorney has since released a statement denying the use of racism or any hateful comments toward Metcalf.

"Ryan Kennedy categorically denies using the "N-word," the "C-word," or any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based slur during the incident that occurred on December 21, 2025 at Ford Field during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Detroit Lions game," Kennedy released in a public statement.

"These allegations are completely false.

"At no point during, or after the incident did Mr. Kennedy use racial slurs or hate speech of any kind. The claims suggesting otherwise are untrue and are not supported by video evidence, eyewitness accounts, or any contremporaneous reporting. Despite reports in the media last night and today, Mr. Kennedy has not used such language during any interactions with Mr. Metcalf or any other players in the past."

Since the altercation occurred, many videos have emerged about the incident, including one where you can hear Kennedy yell, "That was the goal," after the incident happened.

The incident will continue to be monitored as things continue to heat up. Right now, it appears after the NFL is done with their decision, it was go into a legal situation from there.

