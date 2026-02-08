Maxx Crosby Has a Great Relationship With Steelers Star

As two of the top pass rushers in the NFL, Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders and T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers have forged a strong connection.

Appearing as part of NFL Network's "Super Bowl Live" coverage, Crosby shared that he and Watt have grown close in their numerous trips to the Pro Bowl together and that there's a bit of a competition at the center of their bond.

"Me and T.J. have had a great relationship," Crosby said, per Steelers Depot. "We've been at Pro Bowls together and picked each other's brains. He's a guy that I've looked up to. He's a little bit older than me, so he's one of those guys that I aspire to be like.

"So now that we're kind of going in competition, trying to outdo each other, we're gonna make comments back and forth. And he's gonna tell me to chill out a little bit."

Crosby's Prior Comments Regarding the Steelers

Watt isn't the only member of Pittsburgh's roster that Crosby has talked about so far this offseason, though.

During an episode of his "The Rush" podcast in late January, the Raiders' sack artist stated that he's a big believer in quarterback Will Howard and that the 2025 sixth-round pick could benefit from sitting behind Aaron Rodgers for another year now that Mike McCarthy is in town as the Steelers' new head coach.

"I think Aaron probably stays another year," Crosby said. "But, when you have a guy like Will Howard to sit there and learn another year behind Rodgers, and you have McCarthy locked in for five years, you let Rodgers get another year, and then you have Will Howard step in after that, sitting for two years, and then let him go and be the guy. Because I know some people have their opinions on Will Howard and this and that. I'm a Will Howard believer. I'm not going to lie, I think he's a hell of a player."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Could Crosby Become a Target for Pittsburgh?

Las Vegas is set to hire Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as its next head coach following Super Bowl LX, and Crosby may not be long for the organization.

NFL insider Jay Glazer simply responded, "I do," when asked if he thinks the 28-year-old's tenure with the Raiders is coming to an end during an appearance on "Yahoo! Sports Daily", while The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that coaches and general managers believe Crosby would be "highly interested" in a change of scenery after getting sidelined for the final two games of this past season.

Crosby has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors that he's dissatisfied, but should he have wandering eyes, it appears the Steelers could interest him just by reading the tea leaves based on his aforementioned comments over the last few weeks.

The fact that Pittsburgh hired Patrick Graham as its new defensive coordinator, who served in that same role with Crosby and the Raiders from 2022 to 2025, could make it more of a palatable landing spot for the two-time second-team All-Pro.

With Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig already on the roster, the Steelers don't have an inherent need for an edge rusher. Should the team shuffle things around and trade one of those players, however, than perhaps Crosby could become more of a realistic target.

That doesn't feel like an overly likely scenario at this point in time, though, and with Crosby entering the second campaign of a three-year, $106.5 million extension he signed last offseason, the financial commitment may potentially scare off Pittsburgh as well.

Crosby is a game-wrecker, evidenced by his 69.5 sacks over 110 total games in the NFL, but the Steelers would be better served using the assets necessary to acquire him on other areas of their roster.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers