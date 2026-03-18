Steelers Make Drew Allar Feelings Perfectly Clear

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in one of the final stages of their NFL Draft preparation process. Across NCAA colleges and universities, the top prospects are participating in their school's pro days, giving teams a final chance to evaluate these players in-person before the 2026 NFL Draft begins.

The Steelers sent scouts and top brass across the nation, with representatives from the team showing up for the workouts of top programs Georgia and Penn State. But there was a disparity in how the Steelers broke up their scouting trip.

At Penn State, the Steelers sent just an area scout. Heading down to Georgia, however, were both general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike McCarthy. The decision is most likely because of the wealth of pro-level prospects coming out of Georgia compared to Penn State, but it also reveals something major about the Steelers' plans. This team is clearly out and no longer interested in Nittany Lions quarterback and rising draft prospect Drew Allar.

Why Allar Buzz to Steelers Should End

There are two major reasons why any buzz surrounding Allar and the Steelers should end. The first is that the Penn State product has seen his stock continuously rise over the past few months. In many ways, it's been completely opposite of how he was viewed and evaluated during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Allar was once a rising first-round pick, but his play in big games and injuries have severely undercut his projection at the NFL level. Over the buildup to the NFL Draft, however, Allar has gone from day three pick to a possible second or third round player.

That's just not a realistic place for the Steelers to draft a quarterback. With the Steelers needing another wide receiver and depth along both lines, the team is likely to focus their early picks on other positions of need.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (QB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rise of Carson Beck

The second reason is the sudden rise in interest the Steelers have in Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck. The 23-year-old led the Hurricanes to the National Championship game this past season. His 2025 performance plus his NFL size (6'4", 220 pounds) have caught McCarthy's eye.

That's why they made Beck one of their four formal meetings at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine. Beck's value is a bit inflated due to the thin class at quarterback, but he's a much more realistic option for the Steelers in the later rounds. He could add some depth to the position while not costing them a high pick.

It all adds up to one conclusion when it comes to the Steelers and Allar. The team has their sights set on other players and other schools, and it should effectively end any buzz surrouding the Penn State QB coming to Pittsburgh.

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