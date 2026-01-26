Steelers' Mike McCarthy Has Special Connection to 2026 Draft QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are attempting to revamp their offense under new head coach Mike McCarthy. The 62-year-old Super Bowl-winning coach is now tasked with taking his hometown team to the next level and possibly making a championship run.

One of the major tasks McCarthy and the Steelers must accomplish is winning big at the 2026 NFL Draft. With 12 picks in the draft, the Steelers can add impact players at multiple positions if they play their cards right.

The position under fire and the most questioned heading into the draft is at quarterback. McCarthy is known as a QB whisperer, working with some all-time legends during his time in the NFL. Developing a QB in Pittsburgh will be the defining characteristic of his tenure, and there is one player available in the upcoming draft that shares a special tie to the new Steelers head coach.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is one of the quarterbacks entering the 2026 NFL Draft. He began the year as a projected first-round pick, but now his evaluation is all over the place. Luckily for him, the Steelers might be willing to take a chance on him thanks to McCarthy's ties to his family.

McCarthy and Nussmeier's Ties

Garrett is not only a prospect on multiple radars, he also comes from an NFL lineage. His father, Doug Nussmeier, is a former quarterback himself and currently works as the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints.

Before that, he spent a few years with the Dallas Cowboys working on McCarthy's staff. Between 2020 and 2022, Nussmeier was the quarterbacks coach in Dallas. He left for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, and then the Philadelphia Eagles the folloing season before landing in New Orleans.

Because of that relationship, McCarthy has know Garrett throughout his collegiate career. He, perhas more than any other coach in the NFL, has an in-depth knowledge of one of the most intriguing prospects in the NFL Draft.

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) throws a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores during pre-game warmups at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

What Nussmeier Could Bring to Pittsburgh

Before a turbulent senior season, the 23-year-old had significant NFL upside. With decent size at 6'1" and 205 pounds, he possesses the physicality to be a starter at the next level due to his accuracy and ability to get out of tough situations with both his arm and legs.

The Steelers are in the market for a new starter, and their search includes the NCAA. Nussmeier is not a top-rated QB after missing several games and not taking the next step many teams wanted to see, but he still has some traits that could project at the NFL level.

The big question is can Nussmeier take the next step he couldn't at LSU? His processing time was slow at times and he did have a bad habit of forcing passes that resulted in interceptions. Is he a perfect fit? Absolutely not. But he might have enough of a connection to Mike McCarthy to be on the Steelers' draft radar in a few months.

