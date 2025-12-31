Steelers End Season for Massive Playmaker

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are shutting down tight end Darnell Washington for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a broken forearm. The team announced that before their Week 18 game, the Steelers placed Washington on Injured Reserve.

With the Week 18 IR designation, Washington is unable to return until the Super Bowl, if the Steelers were to advance that far. That same week, Pittsburgh would be able to open his practice window for practice and then activate him back to the 53-man roster - if he's healthy enough.

Washington broke his forearm during the Steelers' Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. He was seen in a cast and an arm sling. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Washington underwent surgery during his weekly press conference.

Without Darnell Washington

Without Washington in the lineup, the Steelers are turning to their other three tight ends to fill the void. Washington emerged as one of the most utilized options on the offense this season in both the blocking and passing game.

Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith will only add to their weekly contributions, with Connor Heyward now stepping into a bigger role as the third. However, in the blocking game, the team may utilize extra offensive lineman, Spencer Anderson, to help replace Washington instead of another tight end.

As of right now, it's unknown how long Washington is going to miss or when he'll be healthy again, but the Steelers decision means they're preparing to head into the postseason without him, and their gameplan to replace him will need to be good enough to last their playoff run - if there is one.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) warms up for a game against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

This season, Washington has made 31 catches on 43 targets for 364 yards, 11.7 yards per reception, plus a touchdown, starting 13 of the 16 games. He's totaled season-highs in all categories.

Steelers Playoff Hopes

Pittsburgh now needs to figure out their offense, which scored six points against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, without another option in the passing game. And they only have one week to do so.

The Steelers face a do-or-die matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. The winner heads to the playoffs, claiming the AFC North title. The loser finishes their season and waits for the offseason.

Pittsburgh is 1-0 against the Ravens this season, but are now without DK Metcalf and Washington in the passing game. They'll need to figure out their plan to replace both before kickoff.

