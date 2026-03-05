Steelers Release Veteran TE After One Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their second cut this week as they gear up for free agency.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh has released tight end Jonnu Smith ahead of the final year of his current contract.

Steelers are releasing tight end Jonnu Smith, per sources. The move will save the Steelers $7 million against the cap and Smith now will become an unrestricted free agent. pic.twitter.com/KEMIFKg9jQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2026

The Steelers will free up $7 million as a result of the move, and Smith is now headed to the open market after coming over in a trade with the Miami Dolphins last offseason.

Smith's Underwhelming Tenure in Pittsburgh

Arriving alongside Jalen Ramsey in that aforementioned deal, which sent Minkah Fitzpatrick the other way, Smith was expected to step into a sizable role upon reuniting with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, as the pair previously spent time together with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

Smith simply never settled into a groove in Pittsburgh, however, and closed out the year with only 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 38 receptions while being on the field for 52 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

The Steelers are now left with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, who finished the season on the reserve/injured list with a broken arm, as the only tight ends on the roster.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (91) attempts to tackle Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Will Steelers Address TE This Offseason?

With Connor Heyward also set to reach free agency next week, Pittsburgh could use depth at tight end behind Freiermuth and Washington.

Freiermuth has reportedly drawn interest from six teams looking to trade for the 27-year-old, per The Athletic's Mike DeFabo, but Pittsburgh is telling those organizations that he isn't up for grabs.

Despite signing Freiermuth to a four-year extension worth $48 million ahead of the 2024 campaign, the Steelers had him on the field for a career-low 51 percent of the snaps in 2025.

He was still rather productive with 486 yards and four touchdowns, however, and he could potentially see an uptick in his looks now that Mike McCarthy is calling the shots.

Washington, who was already an elite blocker at 6-foot-7 and reportedly over 300 pounds, also grew into a nuanced receiving option this past season with 364 yards and a touchdown on 31 catches.

He's entering the final year of his rookie contract, but it's easy to project him as a long-term fit in Pittsburgh.

It's unlikely that the Steelers will make a notable move at tight end over the coming months, but a minor addition or two should be expected, whether it come in free agency, the 2026 NFL Draft or even a trade.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers