Steelers Lose Massive TE After Broken Arm Surgery

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have had their share of injuries this season and have another one that will impact their offense.

Steelers tight end Darnell Washington departed the 13-6 road loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 with a forearm injury and didn't return the rest of the game. He finished with two catches for 15 yards in the defeat.

Washington had his arm in a cast after the game and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he suffered a broken arm.

Tomlin recently spoke about Washington in his most recent press conference and said that had surgery on his broken arm and is out for the rest of the season.

Darnell Washington's 2025 Season with the Steelers

Washington has his most productive season with the Steelers in 2025, his third since they took him in the third round of 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

He made 31 catches on 43 targets for 364 yards, 11.7 yards per reception, plus a touchdown, starting 13 of the 16 games he played in. His receptions, receiving yards and yards per reception are all career-highs.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) rushes and is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Washington had season-highs of four catches for 67 yards in the 34-12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11. It also included a 31-yard catch that set up a field goal at halftime, which saw him deliver a mean stiff arm, using his physique to his benefit.

He also made four catches for 43 yards in the 27-20 home win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 and three catches for 62 yards, with a season-long 36-yard reception, in the 23-9 home win over the Browns in Week 6.

Washington scored his sole touchdown on a two-yard pass from Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter of a 33-31 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

Who Fills in at TE For the Steelers

The Steelers still have their two main offensive targets at tight end ready to go in Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith.

Freiermuth has seen his numbers drop from last season, but still has 38 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns. He had three catches for 63 yards vs. the Browns, with 40 of those yards coming on two catches on the final drive.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) catches the ball in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Smith has had a lesser role, with just 37 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns on the season, after the Steelers landed him in the trade with the Miami Dolphins for Jalen Ramsey.

Connor Heyward also works as both a tight end and fullback for the Steelers and will get more snaps in Washington's absence.

The Steelers must win or tie vs. the Baltimore Ravens in the regular season finale at Acrisure Stadium, which will give them the AFC North Division Title and a spot in the playoffs.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!