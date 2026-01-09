Steelers Can Exhale With Jaylen Warren Update

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a mostly clean bill of health heading into their Wild Card Weekend matchup, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. The team had been battered and beaten down by injuries all season long, but for the first time in months there was quiet on that front.

That changed immediately when starting Steelers running back Jaylen Warren missed the team's first day of practice ahead of Wild Card Weekend. The talented tailback had an illness that kept him off the field, making him the only player to not participate in the practice session.

The worry grew, but it dissipated quickly when the team returned for another day of practice. After a day off, Warren was a full participant alongside his teammates.

Warren's Impact on Steelers

This has been the breakout season everybody knew Warren was capable of as the Robin to Najee Harris's Batman over the past few years. In 16 games, Warren carried the ball 211 times for 958 rushing yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

He was just as effective in the passing game, standing out as one the best runners in space. He caught 40 passes on 45 targets, which were both the second-most in a season in his career. More impressively, however, he totaled 333 receiving yards and two scores on those 40 catches, giving him 1,291 all-purpose yard and eight touchdowns during the 2025 regular season.

He and fellow running back Kenneth Gainwell have been a revelation for the Steelers' offense. While the overall group has struggled at times, they can continue to rely on Warren and Gainwell. The running game has held the team together all season, and it could be their biggest weapon against the Texans in their Wild Card showdown.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Steelers Run Game vs. Texans Defense

Houston will enter Acrisure Stadium with one of the best defenses statistically this season. They allowed just over 277 yards per game, the lowest average of any team in the NFL. They tout the fourth-best rushing and passing defenses in terms of yards allowed per game, giving up 93.7 yards rushing and 183.5 yards in the air on average.

The Steelers have faith in quarterback Aaron Rodgers to take on the stingy Texans secondary. It will be a challenge, but they believe the wisdom and experience can challenge that passing defense.

Warren is the key to attacking a stout running defense, however. He and Gainwell's one-two punch will be utilized often, but Warren has to wear down the Texans between the tackles. That matchup will be pivotal as the two teams meet for a Wild Card Weekend battle.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers