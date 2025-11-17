Steelers Are Still Ignoring Jaylen Warren
As the Pittsburgh Steelers cruised to a 34-12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jaylen Warren took a back seat to Kenneth Gainwell.
Pittsburgh's decision to feature Gainwell over Warren was certainly influenced to a certain extent by an ankle injury that the latter suffered and later returned from, but that's not the whole story.
The Steelers made it a point to up Gainwell's involvement within the offense even before Warren was hampered, which despite the former's big game was still a curious decision.
Comparing Warren and Gainwell's Performances
Warren and Gainwell combined for 19 of Pittsburgh's 28 rushing attempts against Cincinnati, with the former garnering 10 while the latter had nine.
In the end, Warren racked up 62 yards on the ground, which was good for an average of 6.2 per carry, while Gainwell logged 24 for an average of 2.7.
Gainwell, however, was far more productive as a component of the Steelers' passing game. He led the team in receiving yards with 81, which was a career-high by a rather substantial margin (previous was 58) while also scoring two touchdowns on seven catches.
Warren, meanwhile, had just two receptions on the day for five yards after having 20 or more receiving yards in five of his first nine games this season.
Is There More of This to Come?
Again, Warren's injury almost certainly was one of the major factors behind his reduced role this week.
Given how well Gainwell performed against the Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 when Warren didn't play, tallying 134 yards from scrimmage with two rushing touchdowns, the Steelers continuing to feed him touches and thus take away from Warren's workload isn't completely out of the question.
What is clear, though, is that Warren is a far more polished and explosive runner than Gainwell. After a bit of a rough start to the season for Pittsburgh's entire ground game, he's now averaged 4.7 yards or more on at least 10 carries in five of his last six contests, with the only exception being the Steelers' Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts (31 yards on 16 attempts).
It's not like Warren is unhelpful as a receiving back either. In fact, it's the complete opposite. He eclipsed the 300-yard mark in both 2023 and 2024, and he's well on his way to doing so again this season with 219 in nine games.
Gainwell has more than earned his spot in the Steelers' offense. He was one of the main reasons they came away with a victory over the Bengals, and he's rose to the occasion time and time again.
At the same time, Warren is the top dog in Pittsburgh's backfield, or at least he should be. Unless he's truly limited by his ankle injury, which is certainly possible, there's almost no reason for him and Gainwell to get just about the same amount of carries.
It remains to be seen how the Steelers divvy up the touches between the two players when they face the Chicago Bears in Week 12, but the team should move Warren back into the featured role.
