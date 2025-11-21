Steelers Get Huge News on Jaylen Warren Injury
PITTSBURGH -- While the big injury concern for the Pittsburgh Steelers is at the quarterback position heading into Week 12, another key playmaker's status has been up in the air. Starting running back Jaylen Warren suffered an ankle injury during the team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He missed most of the second half of the game, and was limited in practice for a majority of the week.
With the Steelers making their final preparations for an upcoming battle against the Chicago Bears, Warren's health has progressed significantly. The 27-year-old was a full participant in the team's final practice session before traveling to Chicago, and in their latest injury report, the Steelers officially listed him without a game designation.
Impact on Steelers' Backfield
The Steelers' backfield has thrived by using a committee approach. Warren and Super Bowl winner Kenneth Gainwell have formed a solid duo in the Steelers' backfield, even as the team's overall offense has sputtered at different times.
Gainwell stepped up admirably with Warren sidelined in Week 11. He caught seven passes on eight targets for 81 yards and two receiving touchdowns. The production raised the 26-year-old to the second-most targeted receiver for the Steelers this season.
With Warren available, the plans for their backfield won't change much. He and Gainwell will continue to split duties, as well as rookie Kaleb Johnson securing a few more snaps. The Bears have one of the worst-performing run defenses in the NFL this year, allowing 133.3 rushing yards per game. That bodes well for the Steelers as they look to take another stride in the offensive game plan.
Career Year
Even with injuries hampering his season, Warren is on pace to set personal career highs in 2025. Through nine games, he's carried the ball 123 times, just 16 shy of his previous career high in a season set in 2023. He also set a career-best of 784 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in that campaign.
This year, he's been the team's lead back in a split situation. It's been a similar setup for him compared to his first few years in the organization, except now he's the go-to option instead of the change of pace. It's led to him having a dynamic year, and his teammates consistently calling for him to get the ball more.
