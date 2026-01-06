Mike Tomlin Provides Huge Steelers Injury Update Before Playoffs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the postseason as the champions of the AFC North. After a hard-fought regular season, their reward is a home playoff game against the Houston Texans.

The Steelers are looking to end their 10-year playoff drought, last winning a postseason game in 2016 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, the franchise has sought endlessly to rid itself of that dark shadow hanging over it. This year, they hope that it ends after their showdown with the Texans.

Fueling that hope was a recent injury update from head coach Mike Tomlin. Speaking to reporters at his weekly press conference, he gave a glowing update on their team's health. While the team has been banged up all season long, they enter the postseason with a mostly healthy group of players, a true rarity at this point of the NFL season.

Everyone is Available

Tomlin spoke of the unthinkable at his weekly press conference. He declared his team in good health, meaning everyone will be available for their first-round playoff contest. While they experienced "bumps and bruises" in their Week 18 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, Tomlin expects his entire team to be ready for Wild Card Weekend.

"We're a relatively healthy group as we lean in on the single-elimination tournament," he told reporters.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes the ball past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What This Means for Steelers

The biggest impact Tomlin's words have are on the team's top pass-rusher. Superstar T.J. Watt missed multiple weeks with a partially collapsed lung, but returned in Week 18 and recorded a key interception in the third quarter. He was slightly limited in the number of snaps he played, but with no setbacks in his return, he will be fully unleashed against a measly Texans offensive line.

It's also encouraging news for key members of the secondary. Cornerbacks James Pierre and Brandin Echols both missed time down the stretch with lower-body injuries. Both returned in Week 18 as well and played key roles.

The Texans' passing attack is impressive, with multiple receiving options able to go for big plays. Having Echols and Pierre alongside Joey Porter Jr. playing strong defense will be crucial.

The offensive side of the ball also benefits from Tomlin's update. Left guard Isaac Seumalo missed two games over the final three weeks, but he's on track to be in the lineup once again for Wild Card Weekend.

