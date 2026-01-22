Brian Flores is No Longer an Option for Steelers DC

If the Pittsburgh Steelers planned on adding Brian Flores to their staff in any other role than as their next head coach, they're now out of luck.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Minnesota Vikings have finalized a new contract with Flores that will keep him as the team's defensive coordinator if he isn't hired by the Steelers or another franchise, such as the Baltimore Ravens, to fill their head coaching vacancy.

The Vikings have signed defensive coordinator Brian Flores to a new contract, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Flores is still a candidate with the Steelers and Ravens head coaching jobs. But if he doesn’t land one of those, he’ll stay in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/RAPKF9kZkR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2026

Flores, who previously served as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach under Mike Tomlin with the Steelers in 2022, was free to make a lateral move and join another organization as a defensive coordinator since his prior deal with Minnesota had expired.

Pittsburgh could have theoretically shown interest in bringing Flores back in that role if it didn't hire him to be its next head coach, but the franchise didn't get far enough down the road for that to become at all a possibility before he re-upped with the Vikings.

For the time being, though, Flores has appeared to remain one of the Steelers' top head coaching candidates after completing an in-person interview with the team earlier this week.

Jun 9, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores (left) and offensive coordinator Matt Canada (right) participate in minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Flores' Stint in Pittsburgh

Flores was fired by the Miami Dolphins after the 2021 season following a three-year stint as their head coach that saw him compile a 24-25 record.

After being passed over for head coaching opportunities that offseason, Tomlin hired Flores for his aforementioned role in 2022.

Flores then joined the Vikings' staff as their defensive coordinator under head coach Kevin O'Connell before the 2023 season, and he's gone on to lead one of the league's top units on that side of the football ever since.

In an interview with Steelers.com's Bob Labriola ahead of a Week 4 matchup against Flores and Minnesota this past season, Tomlin stated that it was clear Flores was a strong fit in Pittsburgh and that he could've stuck around for more than one year had the Vikings not landed him.

"Initially it was about getting a qualified coach back into the fold, and having the pleasure of his expertise," Tomlin said. "But certainly after that initial thought, it was obvious that he fit in around here. And so there was a potential of more than that, but opportunity came knocking (for him), and I certainly wished him well."

Tomlin went on to state that Flores was deserving of his opportunity with the Vikings and that he hated to see him leave the Steelers.

"You hate to see good men go, both players and coaches, and he certainly fits that bill," Tomlin said. "He was an asset to us while he was here. And so you certainly hate to see capable men like him move on. But it's part of the game, to be quite honest with you, opportunity arises for those who are deserving, and he definitely fits that bill."

Steelers' HC Search

Alongside Flores, Pittsburgh just completed an in-person interview with former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who was not on an NFL sideline this season after being fired by the latter last January.

Additionally, the Steelers plan on conducting an in-person interview with Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver later this week.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula also profiles as a strong candidate, but his attention is currently on his team's upcoming NFC championship game bout against the Seattle Seahawks.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers