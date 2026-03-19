Steelers Georgia Visit May Have Been for One Player

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers sent an impressive group of representatives to the University of Georgia's pro day. That group included both general manager Omar Khan and new head coach Mike McCarthy.

With two of the Steelers' top staff members in Athens, Georgia, it means that the organization is heavily interested in something. An easy assumption is that wide receiver Zechariah Branch might be an ideal day two target for the organization, or defensive lineman Christen Miller might be the top target to fill out the Steelers' defensive front.

There is another player, however, that stands out as the most enticing and intriguing Georgia prospect. Linebacker C.J. Allen is one of the top middle linebackers in the 2026 NFL Draft class, and forced to guess, he was the main reason for Khan and McCarthy's trip down South.

Would Allen Fit With Steelers?

It's easy to see why Allen is a top middle linebacker in this class. The Bulldogs product was a force in the middle of Georgia's defense.

The thing that sticks out immediately is his relentlessness. With a 6'1" and 230-pound frame, he explodes towards the ball-carrier. He has a never-ending pursuit in between the whistles, and he would come in and challenge for the best run-stuffer in PIttsburgh as a rookie.

For the Steelers, that ability to stop the run has to be alluring. Last season, the middle linebacker group struggled stopping the run. Starter Patrick Queen, known as a downfield thumper in his own right, was ineffective against running backs.

With Allen in the mix, however, the Steelers would have a player who rarely is overwhelmed in the run game. He's too strong and relentless, and that's exactly what the team needs in their next number one inside linebacker.

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Concerns With Allen's Game

As intriguing a prospect as Allen is, his biggest weakness creates room for doubt. It unfortunately comes at the cost of his biggest strength as well. Sometimes, that relentless motor can cost Allen.

There were multiple times during his NCAA career where he overcommits. He explodes with too much determination in one direction, and leaves himself vulnerable to a missed tackle.

It also can show up when he's in man-to-man coverage. The Steelers expect their middle linebackers to pick up tight ends and running backs in single coverage, and Allen has to improve that piece of his game to become a three-down player.

Even with the concerns, Allen is worth a deeper evaluation. Georgia has plenty of strong prospects about to enter the NFL, but the Steelers were undoubtedly there to get a closer look at C.J. Allen.

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