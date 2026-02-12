Steelers' Patrick Queen May Know Something Fans Don't

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may be ready for some big changes. But honestly, no one really knows what they're thinking and how they'll handle the offseason under head coach Mike McCarthy.

A lot of people are just trying to guess. And that may include a few players.

The Steelers' offseason of uncertainty has begun. The team is operating under a new leader and plenty of new outlooks, and the loyalty of Mike Tomlin is out the window. That could mean a ton of change is going to happen over the next few months, and players who were safe when Tomlin was around are gone.

It could also mean the total opposite and that McCarthy doesn't want to mess with the roster that much. He said it when he was hired that he believes this roster is a playoff roster, but is it good enough to win a Super Bowl? If he doesn't believe so, that's when things will get interesting.

Maybe some players are aware of that possibility.

Patrick Queen May Know Something

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen is set to make $17.1 million this season and could be released, saving the team over $13 million in salary cap space. They'd need to replace him, but Queen was under heavy criticism near the end of the season for falling off play-wise.

He may have had some conversations that point to change coming, or is just reading too much into an offseason of change, but Queen is making some sort of statement on social media.

After removing a banner than featured the Steelers, Queen changed his banner on X to a quote that reads, "Humble enough to know I'm replaceable but wise enough to know ain't nobody like me."

Well, @Patrickqueen_ changed his banner to this.. Either he has seen the talk of him being a cut candidate or this past season was the last year of seeing Queen in a #Steelers uniform. pic.twitter.com/S6SfNIvVWm — Trey Carney (@CarneyMedia) February 12, 2026

Queen May Not Be Leaving, But It's Bigger Than That

No one knows what's going to happen with Queen this offseason, but don't be so sure that he's gone before Week 1. The Steelers have liked what Queen has brought to the team in terms of leadership and a player next to Payton Wilson.

While $17 million is a big cap hit for 2026, extending Queen to lower that number may also be on the table as well.

But this situation isn't just about Queen, it's about the Steelers. This team removed their entire coaching staff and moved on from a person who was with the orginization for 19 years. Tomlin's departure means anything can happen in 2026.

Players know that, personnel know that and fans know that. And until something is set in stone, it's going to be a lot of guessing about what direction the Pittsburgh Steelers are going in this offseason.

