Steelers Aren't Giving Up on Roman Wilson Yet

PITTSBURGH -- Maybe wide receiver Roman Wilson will get one more chance with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026.

Entering his third NFL season, the Steelers pass-catcher has been a non-factor despite being a third-round pick in 2024. With just 13 games played out of a possible 34, he's accumulated just 12 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Many have given up hope on the 24-year-old receiver, but he will get a fresh start under new head coach Mike McCarthy. That second chance might not lead to him becoming a productive player, but it's clear that the Steelers haven't given up on Wilson just yet.

New Staff, New Player?

For two seasons, Roman Wilson was an afterthought. Even after the Steelers made him a third-round pick fresh off of a national championship with Michigan, it was clear he wasn't a major piece for former head coach Mike Tomlin and former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. As Gerry Dulac confirmed in a recent article in for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Smith didn't care for Wilson and that fact eliminated him from the 2025 playbook.

“He has a lot of natural ability that I think will still make him a quality receiver," he wrote. "For some reason, there was something Arthur Smith didn’t like about him."

If that's the case, a new coaching staff is ideal for Wilson. Barring significant character concerns or off-field issues, for which there has been no evidence to even suggest, Wilson can make the most out of this opportunity. Coming out of college, he was projected to be a do-it-all wide receiver who could run block and run routes with precision.

The Steelers have yet to see this version of Wilson, but maybe it's because the previous coaching staff refused to utilize him. According to Pro Football Reference, he played in just 253 offensive snaps, which was less than 25% of their total amount. He wasn't even a special teams guy, playing just 11 snaps, or just 2.5% of all special teams snaps.

Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Can Wilson Take Advantage of New Opportunity?

Wilson is likely to receive his chance in 2026. The question for the young playmaker is, can he take advantage?

Perhaps being disliked by Arthur Smith should be viewed as an endorsement of Wilson. After all, Smith pounded the table for tight end Jonnu Smith and relied heavily on 13 personnel and heavy sub-packages while the passing game floundered.

With a new head coach and offensive coordinator, combined with a new offensive system, there is hope for anyone on the roster to stand out and make a positive impression. Wilson is at the top of that list. Now with some clarity regarding Wilson's standing with the previous staff, it's clear that the team hasn't given up on him or his potential impact on their 2026 season.

