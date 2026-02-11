Steelers Five Biggest Positions of Need This Offseason

After yet another early playoff exit, in tandem with the departure of Mike Tomlin as head coach following 19 years at the helm, the Pittsburgh Steelers have quite a bit of work to do this offseason.

As Mike McCarthy steps in and continues to get acclimated as Tomlin's successor in his hometown, Pittsburgh is getting set to dive into free agency next month before hosting the 2026 NFL Draft at the end of April.

Some roster cuts are surely on the horizon as well, the Steelers are going to have numerous holes littered around a roster that they hope can carry them back into the postseason under McCarthy next season, some of which are common culprits while others are newfound

With that, here are Pittsburgh's five biggest positions of need over the coming months.

No. 5: Left Tackle

The Steelers should have little to no worries about 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu over at right tackle after a strong bounce-back campaign in his return from a knee injury he suffered as a rookie, but left tackle is a different story.

2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones is entering the final season of his rookie deal, and it's all but certain that the organization will decline his fifth-year option as well.

Jones generally held his own in his move back to left tackle after a poor performance against the New York Jets in Week 1, during which he gave up three sacks according to Pro Football Focus, but a season-ending neck injury he sustained in Week 12 vs. the Chicago Bears raises some questions about his durability.

Dylan Cook was a surprise standout in Jones' place over the final five weeks of the regular season, allowing just two sacks and six pressures before giving up a sack and three pressures in the team's Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans, but the 28-year-old has a ways to go before truly cementing himself as the long-term option at the position.

There are worse ideas for the Steelers than having Jones and Cook battle it out for the starting job, thus making left tackle rank lower on the list of the team's positional needs, but they could certainly stand to upgrade there.

No. 4: Safety

The Jalen Ramsey experiment at safety was a bit of a mixed bag after the eight-time Pro Bowler moved to the position in Week 9. He helped stabilize the backend of Pittsburgh's defense, particularly while the team dealt with a slew of injuries there, but it became increasingly clear that he'd be better served returning to his rightful spot at cornerback, particularly in the slot.

Even if the Steelers were to view Ramsey as a potential solution at safety in 2026, the fact that they'd save $19.5 million if they either trade or cut him, per Over the Cap, leaves the door wide open for the two sides to go their separate ways this offseason.

Pittsburgh's only other true starting option at the position is DeShon Elliott, who despite being a bright spot since joining the team ahead of the 2024 campaign is coming off a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2025 season in Week 8.

With Kyle Dugger, Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers all set to reach free agency, the Steelers are definitely in the market for safety help.

No. 3: Cornerback

Ramsey sticking around would partially help solve the equation at cornerback for Pittsburgh in 2026, but the team has to place a premium on supplementing the position group this offseason regardless of if he stays or leaves.

Joey Porter Jr. emerged as a true No. 1 option as the season went on and is extension-eligible heading into the final year of his rookie deal. He shouldn't be going anywhere, and is a true building block for the Steelers.

Brandin Echols was a solid contributor across the board for Pittsburgh both on the outside and in the slot in his first year with the team in 2025 after agreeing to a two-year, $6 million deal in free agency last offseason, and he should remain an essential piece of its defense.

Outside of that, though, the depth chart is noticeably thin. James Pierre was a revelation and turned in a career year, but he's about to reach the open market alongside Asante Samuel Jr., who played pretty well in his seven games for the Steelers as a midseason addition.

Adding a reliable contributor on the boundary opposite Porter Jr. is key for Pittsburgh, and it stands out as the organization's biggest defensive need at this point in time.

No. 2: Quarterback

Though Aaron Rodgers' potential return, which would mark a reunion with his former Green Bay Packers head coach in McCarthy, has generated plenty of buzz, quarterback has to rank near the top of the Steelers' needs until a resolution is reached one way or another.

Rodgers was as advertised, if not better, this past season with 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions as the Steelers won the AFC North for the first time since 2020.

Perhaps he'll ramp it up should he play in McCarthy's offense once again next season, but that's a risky assumption coupled with the fact that it's not necessarily a foregone conclusion that he will in fact suit up for Pittsburgh in 2026.

Will Howard could receive a shot to prove himself after a large chunk of his rookie year was wiped out due to a hand injury he suffered during training camp, but there's simply no reason to believe he's the long-term answer or even a viable starting quarterback given he hasn't taken a single snap in a game setting as a pro.

Mason Rudolph is a fine enough backup, but there's better names out there if the Steelers want to go the bridge route should a Rodgers return not materialize.

Pittsburgh, in all likelihood, won't find its next franchise signal caller this offseason given how weak the draft class is at the position outside of presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, meaning it's just about treading water for now.

No. 1: Wide Receiver

At some point, Pittsburgh's cycle of neglecting to fully address the wide receiver position has to conclude.

Perhaps McCarthy's presence will lead to such an outcome, but an argument can be made that the Steelers need two starting-caliber options at the position to pair with DK Metcalf, and accomplishing that task is easier said than done.

Doing so is absolutely crucial to the outlook of Pittsburgh's 2026 campaign, though. The only other receivers under contract next season are Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek, and while there's still some hope for what the former can develop into, neither can dependably be handed regular offensive reps.

The Steelers have their No. 1 in Metcalf, but he desperately needs a running mate or two, and receiver has to be the team's top priority this offseason, particularly as it pertains to the NFL Draft.

