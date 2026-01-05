Steelers Don't Play Roman Wilson in Ravens Title Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their do-or-die Week 18 matchup without one of their most talked about weapons on offense. The team announced wide receiver Roman Wilson will not play as a healthy stratch in the AFC North title game.

The Steelers' other inactives included quarterback Will Howard, linebacker Jeremiah Moon, cornerback Tre Flowers, running back Kaleb Johnson and offensive lineman Jack Driscoll.

Wilson has been inactive most of the latter part of the season after the team started implementing wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen. Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek were the other depth pieces behind starters DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin, leaving Wilson as the odd man out on numerous occasions.

Wilson was active last week when Austin was out with a hamstring injury and Metcalf suspended. With Austin's return, however, Wilson is back to being inactive - and will finish the regular season with 12 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) breaks up a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, Wilson isn't playing simply because the team believes they have better options.

"I was told Roman Wilson isn't playing as well as the two veteran wide receivers," Dulac said during an appearance on KDKA's Steelers Kickoff Show. "And that's Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen."

Wilson Time With Steelers Coming to an End?

Wilson's decreased role with the Steelers has brought up plenty of questions about his future. The former third-round pick missed most of his rookie season with multiple injuries but returned in year two with huge expectations.

The Steelers spoke highly of Wilson all offseason, with head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan using Wilson's upside as a reason they avoided trading or drafting another wide receiver to join the mix.

That didn't last long, though. Wilson never became a big part of the team's offensive attack and is now seemingly done within the offensive gameplan. The team just feels their best weapons for quarterback Aaron Rodgers do not include him.

If the Steelers add to their wide receiver room in the offseason, Wilson will certainly be a name to monitor as a possible departure. Unless his third season shows significant improvement, chances are that Pittsburgh is fine with moving on and replacing him with another option.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As for this game, the Steelers are banking on their wide receiver core without Wilson to lead their offense better than they did a week ago. Pittsburgh needs to beat the Ravens to go into the playoffs.

Last week, the offense put up six points against the Cleveland Browns. They'll be looking to do better than that in this winner-take-all showdown.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers