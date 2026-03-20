Steelers Have Growing Interest in New Defensive Position

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in an intriguing name for their latest pre-draft visit, as Texas Tech inside linebacker arrived at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for a meeting with the organization.

It's a matter of weeks until the Steelers make their first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it's anyone's guess what direction they are heading. In addition to owning the 21st overall selection, the Steelers possess five picks in the first 100 picks and are trying to add multiple impact players when it's all said and done.

Which is why Rodriguez's visit is especially interesting. As the Steelers close in on the 2026 NFL Draft, inside linebacker is rapidly climbing the organization's draft priority list.

Why Rodriguez Makes Sense for Steelers

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The hallmark of Rodriguez's game with Texas Tech is his ability to stop the run. He plays each snap like he's fired out of a cannon, attacking the ball-carrier with speed and tenacity. For the Steelers' run defense, Rodriguez appears to be an upgrade.

That determined mentality on the field is also backed up by his elite athleticism. At the 2026 NFL Draft Combine, he ran an impressive 4.57 40-yard dash and a 38.5" vertical jump. He showcased that he has the physical tools to be an impact player at the next level.

Rodriguez also makes sense because of where he likely will go in the upcoming draft. Some view him as a second-round player, while others think he could slip into Round 3. Wherever that ends up, the Steelers could use one of their early round picks and take a risk on the talented run-stuffer.

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) in action during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Questions Surrounding Rodriguez's Game

There are two key weaknesses or questions to address for whatever team drafts Rodriguez. The first, and most obvious, is his size. Measuring in at 6'1" and 230 pounds, there is an obvious concern that he won't be able to withstand the rigors of an NFL middle linebacker. That concern comes despite his consistent and strong ability to make tackles. There were several instances during his time at Texas Tech where larger tight ends or offensive linemen were able to take him out in run blocking.

The other, more secondary concern, is his ability in pass coverage. The Steelers spout that they have a pair of inside linebackers already who can drop into coverage, but both Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen struggled against the pass in 2025.

The problem is that Rodriguez showed his biggest flaws when he dropped into coverage. His aggressive angles and relentless pursuit can backfire in pass coverage, and there's a question about whether it's something that can be coached out of him.

Don't Expect The ILB Noise to Stop

What this visit from Rodriguez emphasizes more than anything is the team's growing priortiy and need at inside linebacker. The team is committed to Queen and Wilson as their starting pair, but they showed last season that they aren't a playoff duo.

It seems that the organization is more aware of this than they let on, and their pre-draft moves are evidence of such. Players like Rodriguez and CJ Allen out of Georgia and Anthony Hill Jr. out of Texas are suddenly much more realistic options for the Steelers. It makes sense, and the noise surrounding the Steelers and a top inside linebacker likely won't end until the 2026 NFL Draft does.

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