7 Combine Questions That Will Shape Steelers NFL Draft Board

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into this year's NFL Combine with a lot to sort out as it relates to their plans for free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

As the organization gets a better look at the top prospects in this year's class and continues to formulate a plan for the offseason, there are a number of factors to evaluate before building their draft board.

With that, here are seven questions that will require further consideration in Indianapolis.

Is WR the Top Need?

The Steelers, despite having a huge need at wide receiver for several years running, have not selected one earlier than the third round since picking George Pickens No. 52 overall in 2022.

DK Metcalf is certainly a capable No. 1 option in the passing game, but it's simply unacceptable for Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek to be next up on the depth chart behind him, even at this stage of the offseason.

Free agency and the trade market could prove fruitful for Pittsburgh in finding another weapon, but with wide receiver sticking out like the sore thumb amongst the organization's positional weaknesses, expect the team to go into the combine with a keen eye on the top names in this year's draft class.

Will Steelers Soon Have Clarity on Rodgers?

There's some déjà vu-esque feelings surrounding the Steelers' quarterback situation this offseason with Aaron Rodgers.

Last offseason, the four-time MVP waited until June to officially sign a one-year deal with the team after such an outcome appearing nearly inevitable for several months at that point.

The timeline for a decision is much shorter this time around, though, and with new head coach Mike McCarthy taking over for Mike Tomlin, Rodgers has a pretty good idea of what he'd be getting himself into if he were to sign on with Pittsburgh for another year given that he spent over a decade (2006 - 2018) as a member of the Green Bay Packers under McCarthy's tutelage.

Some conflicting reports have recently emerged regarding Rodgers' future, as CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala stated on 93.7 The Fan that, "the chance that he comes back to play is minuscule," while the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac wrote that the, "signs are more likely than not he will be back."

This year's draft class at quarterback is weak, particularly outside of presumed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. That wouldn't be much of a concern to the Steelers if Rodgers is back with the team, but if he doesn't decide to return, than perhaps selecting a signal caller such as Alabama's Ty Simpson becomes more of a consideration for the franchise.

Just How Confident is Pittsburgh in Will Howard?

Will Howard had settled into a groove last summer until injuring his hand on a center exchange during training camp, eventually resulting in a trip to the reserve/injured list that didn't end until his activation in Week 11.

The 24-year-old has some intriguing traits, such as his downfield accuracy and ability to use his legs to his advantage, but he has yet to play in a game of any kind as a professional.

McCarthy has talked glowingly about Howard during his stint as Pittsburgh's head coach thus far, but it's anyone's best guess as to how the organization projects he'll develop moving forward.

Should Howard not be viewed as a long-term option for the Steelers, the team could dive into some of the signal caller prospects further down the board at the combine, such as Penn State's Drew Allar or LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, and potentially give them a shot.

What's the Deal with Gainwell?

Kenneth Gainwell was among the best value signings in recent Steelers history, as the reigning team MVP award winner posted 1,023 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in 2025 after inking a one-year deal worth $1.79 million last March.

With a new staff in place and Jaylen Warren under contract for the next two years as the lead back from a rushing perspective while Kaleb Johnson looks to rebound from a disappointing rookie campaign, however, Gainwell's future in Pittsburgh is a major question considering he's in line for a pretty substantial raise.

If the Steelers either aren't willing to pay him or know they'll be outbid, they could look to fill his role by targeting a running back in the draft who has desirable traits as a receiving option, such as Nebraska's Emmett Johnson.

Will Steelers Look to Add LT Competition?

As things currently stand, Broderick Jones and Dylan Cook seem set to battle it out for the starting job at left tackle next season.

Jones, a 2023 first-round pick, suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 12. Cook, on the other hand, has just six games of NFL experience (including the playoffs) under his belt, though he largely performed well when on the field.

Considering Jones' fifth-year option is all but guaranteed to be declined while Cook is still largely an unproven commodity, Pittsburgh could direct its attention to the offensive tackle class at the combine and consider bringing in a rookie at the position who profiles as more of a long-term fit than either of the other two players.

How Could Ramsey Affect Steelers' Plans in Secondary?

Jalen Ramsey had an up-and-down year for Pittsburgh in 2025 after coming over in a trade with the Miami Dolphins last June.

He recorded 88 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 17 games while moving to safety in Week 9, though it would seem he's destined to return to cornerback moving forward.

Ramsey could slot in at the nickel for the Steelers if he returns, but they would save $19.5 million against the cap next season, per Over the Cap, by trading or releasing him either pre- or post-June 1.

If those savings are enough to convince Pittsburgh to move on from the eight-time Pro Bowler one way or another, it'd open up a hole in the secondary that the organization could fill with one of their early picks in the draft.

Will Steelers Need a Queen Replacement?

Among the Steelers' most obvious cut candidates is inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who is entering the last season of a three-year, $41 million contract he signed with the team ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Queen has worn the green dot on his helmet ever since joining Pittsburgh, meaning he receives the defensive call from the sideline. Furthermore, he hasn't missed a game with the black and gold thus far while logging 249 tackles over that stretch.

The 26-year-old has struggled with missed tackles and inconsistencies in coverage, however, which makes it hard to justify his price tag, especially given the context that the Steelers would save $13.33 million by releasing him, per Over the Cap.

If Pittsburgh does in fact part ways with Queen, it could look for his replacement in the draft and pair whoever they select with Payton Wilson as its tandem of the future in the middle of the defense.

