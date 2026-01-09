Steelers Get Huge News on Top 2026 QB

PITTSBURGH -- Before this season began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the many teams rumored to be interested in the 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class. Aaron Rodgers was seen as a bridge player, connecting the Steelers from the present to the heir apparent at QB.

As the season developed, the Steelers, like many other teams, have soured on many of the top 2026 quarterbacks. Many of the players the NFL valued decided to return to the NCAA for another season.

One quarterback who might not get that chance is University of Mississippi star Trinidad Chambliss. Previously believed to be returning for a sixth NCAA season, college football insider Peter Thamel shared a shocking update. The NCAA denied Chambliss's request for another year of eligibility, which effectively ends his college career.

"The NCAA has denied Trinidad Chambliss a sixth-year of eligibility, which would (end) his college career," he wrote via his X account. "The decision comes after a verbal denial in December. Ole Miss can still appeal the decision."

Steelers Getting Their Guy?

Chambliss's stock has been steadily rising over the final half of the season. He was crucial to the Rebel's run to the College Football Playoff, especially after head coach Lane Kiffin rapidly departed the program.

During his fifth season in the NCAA, Chambliss starred at Mississippi. He completed 66.1% of his passing attempts for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He's also a threat on the ground, running the ball 133 times for 527 yards and eight touchdowns.

Even after a poor showing in their semi-final loss to the University of Miami, Chambliss should be considered a top prospect at the QB position.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) throws a pass agains the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Will the Steelers Draft Him?

If Chambliss is not given another year of eligibility, he immediately shifts how the quarterback position is viewed in the coming draft. The top pick at QB remains Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana, but behind him is wide open. Many still assume Dante Moore will declare for the draft instead of returning to Oregon, and he would instantly be the second-best quarterback available in 2026.

Add in Chambliss to the mix, and he could easily be the third-best QB prospect. He immediately jumps past the likes of Alabama product Ty Simpson, Cade Klubnik and John Mateer.

The problem would be when the Steelers take him. He's not a first-round pick, and the Steelers have multiple needs to address with their first three picks. Selecting a quarterback like Chambliss in the early second round is a huge hit, while the thought of taking him in the first round feels like another Kenny Pickett-level reach for the Steelers.

Still, Chambliss remains an intriguing prospect. And now that he can't return to college, the Steelers might strike gold and find their next franchise QB.

