Steelers Perfect QB Option Has Emerged

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have a new name to consider for their 2026 quarterback.

The Steelers' plan right now is not to attack the first-round of the 2026 NFL Draft looking for a quarterback. They don't want another Kenny Pickett situation to happen, but are aware that they need to find a rookie in the next two drafts. If the right name presents itself this offseason, they'll embrace it.

Heading into the end of the regular season, that name wasn't there. The NFL Draft class had two likely first-round options in Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore Jr., but not much to follow. After initial hype early in the year, the class became weak, and Pittsburgh's attention started to focus on 2027.

They may have a new option, though.

Steelers New QB Option Emerges

With Mendoza and Moore expected to go early in the draft, the Steelers don't have a realistic chance at either, unless they trade up.

Outside of both names, there wasn't an expected first-round pick. That has since changed.

Welcome, Trinidad Chambliss. The Ole Miss quarterback just led the Rebels past the Georgia Bulldogs and answered the question everyone was wondering - was it Lane Kiffin? Maybe it was throughout the season, but this team is talented - especially their quarterback.

Steelers Perfect Fit

Chambliss might be the Steelers' best option. The team wants Aaron Rodgers to return in 2026, and it's starting to feel like he's going to. But they also want to prepare for the future. While trading up for a quarterback isn't a move they'd likely consider, having an option fall to them is.

Chambliss won't be expected to go early in the first round, but rather, sit right around the middle-to-later parts of the opening day. Pittsburgh is going to pick anywhere from 20-on, and if Chambliss is there, why wouldn't they consider him?

Chambliss brings athleticism and a great arm. He learned from Kiffin, who has a reputation of developing good quarterbacks. And on the biggest stage of his career so far, he threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns without turning the ball over.

He also did stuff like this.

The Steelers need a quarterback. They didn't offer big trades for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline because they know they need those picks to find their next franchise passer.

Well, maybe they can have the best of both worlds and allow Chambliss to learn from Rodgers, without having to reach for a quarterback. And if he continues to impress during the playoffs, it feels like he's worth taking a chance on.

The Steelers didn't have a quarterback solution before the College Football Playoffs. Maybe, they have one now.

