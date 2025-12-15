Steelers Keep Winning Kenny Pickett Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a bit of a surprising decision when they chose to move on from Kenny Pickett after just two seasons, sending him to the Philadelphia Eagles and making Russell Wilson and Justin Fields their quarterback room last season.

The trade came after the Steelers signed Wilson in free agency, making him QB1 and allowing Pickett to learn behind a veteran for a season. Shortly after the deal was done, Pickett requested a trade and the Steelers moved quickly, sending him for a third-round draft pick and two seventh-round draft picks.

Since then, Pittsburgh has had a revolving door of starting quarterbacks, but Pickett continues to struggle, and his latest performance was a reminder that the Steelers made the right call.

Pickett's Struggles Are Getting Worse

Now playing for the Las Vegas Raiders after being traded from Philadelphia to the Cleveland Browns and from the Browns to Vegas, Pickett took on his former team in Week 15.

Yes, the Eagles. The Raiders traveled to Philadelphia and started Pickett over Geno Smith as their quarterback, giving the 27-year-old an opportunity against his former team as Las Vegas tried to find just their third win of the season.

They didn't, and the Steelers got a quick reminder that they made the right call.

Pickett finished the game completing 15 of 25 passes for 64 yards and an interception. The Raiders lost 31-0.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The game was a sign to the Steelers that even if they haven't figured out their quarterback room yet, they aren't stuck on a player who isn't a franchise passer. Pickett was a first-round pick, and that was a mistake the Steelers made. But sticking with him for another two years may have caused even more of a downfall as they tried to figure their most important position out.

Even if Pittsburgh has had four starting quarterbacks since Pickett has left, they aren't losing the trade. They may be lost in a turntable of veteran quarterbacks, but they aren't stuck to anyone, and they're well aware that they need to land a rookie soon.

So, while Pickett tries to find a better team and a better situation, the Steelers are always moving one step closer to finding their next rookie quarterback. Maybe it's not a huge win yet, but Week 15 was a reminder that things could've been worse, and who knows what 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (Pickett's stats in Pittsburgh) would've turned into by now.

