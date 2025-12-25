Steelers' James Harrison Reunites With Infamous Browns Fan

PITTSBURGH -- It was 20 years ago when former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison was part of one of the most memorable moments in team history. In a game against the Cleveland Browns, an inebriated fan entered the playing field. He managed to get to midfield while trying to engage with the players. The incident ended with Harrison delivering a WWE-style suplex to the fan before security apprehended him.

It was one of the hardest hits the Steelers' great ever delivered. The moment became viral before that term was even a thing, with NFL fans and the entire world talking about that NFL player who body slammed the fan who rushed the field.

20 years later, the former Defensive Player of the Year and that fan met in person once again for an unlikely reunion. In a recent article from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the pair reunited to discuss where life has taken them two decades after this life-altering moment.

Dinner With A Friend

Not many people get the chance to say they dined with an NFL superstar, but that's what Nathan Mallett had the chance to do. Mallett, the fan who rushed the field and was on the receiving end of that wrestling move that fateful day in 2005, joined Harrison at a steakhouse and cigar bar outside of Pittsburgh.

The Post-Gazette's article stated that the pair dined together for over two hours, swapping stories about life over the last 20 years. The two had plenty of life to discuss, but the first topic was obvious: revisiting that day in 2005.

“After I slammed you, you kind of didn’t know what the hell was going on,” Harrison recalled. “You looked around and looked up at me. You were like, ‘Oh yeah, I got your a-- now!’”

Former Pittsburgh Steeler James Harrison pumps up the crowd prior to the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 29, 2023. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

New Lease on Life

One beautiful twist to this story is the happy ending. Unlike some of these stories, Mallett turned his life around. He's now 16 years sober, married, and enjoying life with an 8-year-old son. He credits that moment for being a huge part of his journey to recovery.

"I'm pretty pumped that we were able to do this," he said to Harrison. "I just want to say thank you, because I think you slammed some sense into me."

Harrison's Legend Only Grows

Harrison's impact on the Steelers remains large, even after his playing days. When he was on the field, he was a multiple-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro edge rusher, helping the Steelers to a Super Bowl victory.

In the days since his retirement, he's remained just as terrifying a figure. He's an outspoken podcast host, who has shared some incredible insight and antagonizing takes on his Deebo and Joe show. He's also been a powerful voice discussing the Steelers, as one of the most involved players from their last championship season. Adding this honor is just another feather in the cap of a franchise legend.

