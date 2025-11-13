Former Patriots Star Calls Out Steelers Legend James Harrison
PITTSBURGH — It’s been over 20 years since the Pittsburgh Steelers fell victim to the New England Patriots in the 2004 AFC Championship game, but there is clearly still some bad blood surrounding that contest. That year is forever marked by the infamous Spygate Scandal, where the Patriots were found to be covertly filming opponents’ practice sessions, giving them a leg up on the opponent’s signals and calls when they met.
Outside of New England, it’s a relatively undisputed fact that the Patriots had an unfair advantage, and it has former Steelers like James Harrison still understandably upset about what transpired. On a recent episode of his podcast, the former Defensive Player of the Year criticized the Patriots for what he views as cheating. But according to a former Patriots player, Harrison is just crying about the fact that the Steelers were outcoached all those years ago.
Asante Samuel Sr., a longtime NFL cornerback and father or recent Steelers signing Asante Samuel Jr., called Harrison out for his feelings on his own show.
"It sounds like we had better coaching than you, brother,” he said on the Say What Needs to be Said podcast. “It sounds like y’all was outcoached. And it’s so sad to hear you cry about it now."
Beating a Team Twice? Impossible
Part of Samuel’s reasoning for this response has to do with the difficulty of winning in the NFL, which is certainly true. The former Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons defender went on to explain that it wasn’t the cheating scandal that gave them an advantage in that 2004 matchup, it was the fact that the two teams had met previously that season. The Steelers won that regular season meeting, but according to Samuel, that only meant that the Patriots were in a better position to win the rematch.
“Because they beat us in the regular season and we whooped them 41-27 in the AFC Championship, James Harrison thinks we cheated,” he said. “Why is James Harrison acting like it’s not super hard to beat a team twice. We all know that in the NFL, it is super hard to beat a team twice."
Bad Blood to This Day
What this highlights more than anything is the intensity of the competitive nature and rivalries of the NFL. That game and season happened over 20 years ago, but still the players involved feel passionately about it to this day. Whether you believe they cheated and robbed of a victory, like the Steelers and James Harrison, or you think it was just the Patriots’ year, like Asante Samuel Sr., the debate rages on two decades later.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!