Steelers Star RB Added to Growing Injury List

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will receive no relief from the injury bug crushing their season. As they prepare to go on the road for a Week 17 showdown with the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers have the opportunity to win the AFC North ahead of them.

The Steelers hoped that they would have a healthier group for that matchup, but head coach Mike Tomlin shared another disappointing update on the team’s injury report. In his weekly press conference, he shared few updates on guys like T.J. Watt or James Pierre, but he did add another player to their never-ending list of injuries.

This time, it’s starting running back Jaylen Warren. Tomlin told reporters that the ball-carrier was one of several players to sustain an injury during their Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions. Because of his undisclosed injury, he will be limited in the early part of the week, but he's optimistic regarding his status for Week 17.

“Jaylen Warren should be limited in the early portions of the week,” he said. ”Spencer Anderson, likewise. But we’re optimistic that both guys will be available to us.”

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Huge Blow for Warren

Should Warren not be able to play, it would be a huge setback for the starting tailback. He’s coming off his best game of the season and a season in which he’s emerged as the top running back on the depth chart. He rattled off two 45-yard touchdown runs against the Lions, bringing his season totals to 828 rushing yards, 300 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns. This is the second 1,000 all-purpose yard campaign of his career.

Being limited early in practice is one thing, but missing the game would be a blow to Warren and the Steelers’ offense.

Gainwell’s Gain

Without Warren, the Steelers lose depth. They don’t lose all impact plays from the running back position, however.

Not with Kenny Gainwell available. The dual-threat runner has been the breakout star of the offense this year, emerging as a threat all over the field. He’s recorded 911 all-purpose yards, putting him on the verge of his first 1,000-yard season.

If Warren can’t play, Gainwell will shoulder the responsibilities of RB1. He can expect an uptick in carries, but that would be about the only difference. He remains a huge piece of the offense, and that only grows without Warren on the field.

