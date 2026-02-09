Adam Schefter Confirms Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Deadline

PITTSBURGH — Aaron Rodgers hasn't made his official decision on if he'll return with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026, but the franchise has a deadline for when he needs to make up his mind.

Adam Schefter of ESPN spoke on the Pat McAfee show about Rodgers and that the Steelers do want him back, but that he has a month to make that decision. Schefter also noted that the players want him back and new head coach Mike McCarthy should help in Rodgers' decision.

"When they had the exit meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers players, almost to a man, they all wanted Aaron Rodgers back and the one thing that was conveyed to me was how much respect and love there was from other teammates about Aaron Rodgers and how much they wanted him back and the idea at that point and time was to give him about a month," Schefter said.

"Give him some to think about things, process things, and in that time, they go and hire Mike McCarthy. Now they didn't hire Mike McCarthy to bring back Aaron Rodgers, but I don't think that hurts the situation at all. If anything it helps it.

"Obviously Aaron Rodgers has to decide what he wants to do, but I think the Pittsburgh Steelers absolutely would love to have him back and welcome him back.

93.7 The Fan's Jeff Hathorn reported earlier this offseason the same timeframe on Rodgers' deadline.

Where Both Sides Stand After the Offseason

The Steelers and Rodgers are heading towards a likely reunion in 2026 for a second season together.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that "odds are increasing" that Rodgers comes back to Pittsburgh for next season. Pelissero also reported that Steelers players and McCarthy have spoken with Rodgers and want him returning in the black and gold.

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

McCarthy took over as the Steelers head coaching job after Mike Tomlin stepped down following his 19-year reign at the helm.

He spent 13 seasons with Rodgers as head coach and quarterback, respectively, of the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18, with Rodgers starting the final 11 seasons of McCarthy's tenure there.

The two had great success together, making the postseason eight times, winning the NFC North six times and then beating the Steelers, 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV in 2010.

Rodgers was also a two-time NFL MVP under McCarthy and one of the best quarterbacks in the league at that time.

He is now 42 years old and would make 2026 his 22nd season in the NFL if he does return.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Rodgers had a decent 2025 season, leading the Steelers to a 10-6 record, an AFC North Division Title, while completing 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

He struggled in the AFC Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans, completing 17-of-33 passes for 146 yards, throwing a pick-six and fumbling the ball twice, one for a touchdown in the 30-6 blowout at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers clearly see Rodgers as their best option at quarterback and with McCarthy at head coach, it shouldn't come as surprising to see Rodgers back with the team next season.

