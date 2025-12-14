Steelers' Joe Burrow Dream is Dead

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still don't have their franchise quarterback, and while they are hoping to find one in the NFL Draft over the next two years, there's another name floating around that many are trying to draw attention to.

The Cincinnati Bengals aren't in a good place. With a struggling offensive line, one of the NFL's worst defenses and another losing season on their hands, everyone is starting to question if Joe Burrow is going to remain the team's superstar QB after the season.

With Burrow's recent comments, maybe Burrow is thinking the same thing.

"Do I have fun playing? I mean, how much? Winning's always fun, but in general, was it as fun as before? No, I wouldn't say it was that way," Burrow said to a group of reporters during the week.

"If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing this. I have been through a lot. If it's not fun, then what am I doing it for? That is the mind set I am trying to bring to the table," he later added.

Joe Burrow today on his new mindset following the third serious injury of his career. Prioritizing having fun, despite the challenges of 2025.



With Burrow's future in question, some fans are wondering if there's any chance the Steelers could be in the running for the former first-overall pick.

Well, maybe a trade is on the table for Cincinnati, but it's not going to be with the Steelers.

"We have no intention of trading joe burrow whatsoever," a Bengals source has told Steelers On SI. "But if that day ever came, he would not be a Pittsburgh Steeler."

Burrow Dream is Dead, What's Next?

The Steelers need a quarterback and are aware of that. They don't want to continue the cycle of veterans coming in and out each season and would love to find a long-term option at the position.

It's the reason they didn't make a big trade for a wide receiver during the trade deadline. The team wanted to secure their higher draft picks as they try to figure out who is going to be the solution to their revolving problem.

Chances are Burrow was one of very limited veteran options the team would consider as long-term fixes. Even if they end up bringing in Kirk Cousins or Kyler Murray in 2026, they will continue to view the NFL Draft as their best shot to find a franchise passer.

It's going to happen in the next two years, most likely. The Steelers like the 2027 draft class more than the 2026 class, but see the potential in names like Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore, among others.

They obviously see the stardom in Burrow, and while they may hope he is leaving the division, they can't sit around hoping he'll end up in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati won't let it happen.

